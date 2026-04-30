How Arizona State Could Benefit From NCAA Tournament Expansion

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has fallen on tough times over the last three-plus decades, including a stretch in which it has made just four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2010.

First-year head coach Randy Bennett has managed to inject intrigue into the program once again in just over a month in the role - rebuilding the roster, coaching staff, and program identity in the process.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Recent reports pointing to the NCAA expanding the tournament field to 76 teams should only reinforce the belief that ASU will be a participant in March for the first time since 2023 - explore more behind the "why" below.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State Has Built-in Metric Advantage

There's a high likelihood that Bennett will construct a challenging non-conference slate for the Sun Devils, much in the same vein as Bobby Hurley , creating multiple opportunities to earn wins that will boost their standing in the NET rankings.

The in-conference factor has to matter as well. The Big 12 is wildly different compared to last season - behind top teams facing roster overhauls, two other programs facing a coaching change, and more. However, it seems a safe bet that there will be as many as six teams once again within the top 25 of the NET throughout the campaign.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) brings the ball upcourt against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's presumed testy schedule will aid them in building a case to be represented in the 76-team field.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Roster Improvement Is Tangible

Arizona State is seeking to move past a 2025-26 season in which the team went 17-16, a campaign that was built largely on a makeshift roster constructed by Hurley. Arizona State's wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Santa Clara, and Texas would have been enough to place them inside of an expanded field last month, which speaks to the strong position the upcoming rendition is in.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The 2026-27 roster will feature high-end all-around talents ( Paulius Murauskas , Joel Foxwell), reliable wings (Vijay Wallace, Dillan Shaw), a center that binds everything together (Ben Defty), and an all-star coaching staff that complements Bennett's ultimate vision to a tee.

This Arizona State team is unlikely to win the Big 12 (or the national title), but there is an undeniable momentum that is building in Tempe. The Sun Devils are on the precipice of becoming a program that will demand respect from the rest of the nation on a yearly basis.