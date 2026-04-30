How Arizona State Could Benefit From NCAA Tournament Expansion
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has fallen on tough times over the last three-plus decades, including a stretch in which it has made just four NCAA Tournament appearances since 2010.
First-year head coach Randy Bennett has managed to inject intrigue into the program once again in just over a month in the role - rebuilding the roster, coaching staff, and program identity in the process.
Recent reports pointing to the NCAA expanding the tournament field to 76 teams should only reinforce the belief that ASU will be a participant in March for the first time since 2023 - explore more behind the "why" below.
Arizona State Has Built-in Metric Advantage
There's a high likelihood that Bennett will construct a challenging non-conference slate for the Sun Devils, much in the same vein as Bobby Hurley, creating multiple opportunities to earn wins that will boost their standing in the NET rankings.
The in-conference factor has to matter as well. The Big 12 is wildly different compared to last season - behind top teams facing roster overhauls, two other programs facing a coaching change, and more. However, it seems a safe bet that there will be as many as six teams once again within the top 25 of the NET throughout the campaign.
Arizona State's presumed testy schedule will aid them in building a case to be represented in the 76-team field.
Roster Improvement Is Tangible
Arizona State is seeking to move past a 2025-26 season in which the team went 17-16, a campaign that was built largely on a makeshift roster constructed by Hurley. Arizona State's wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Santa Clara, and Texas would have been enough to place them inside of an expanded field last month, which speaks to the strong position the upcoming rendition is in.
The 2026-27 roster will feature high-end all-around talents (Paulius Murauskas, Joel Foxwell), reliable wings (Vijay Wallace, Dillan Shaw), a center that binds everything together (Ben Defty), and an all-star coaching staff that complements Bennett's ultimate vision to a tee.
This Arizona State team is unlikely to win the Big 12 (or the national title), but there is an undeniable momentum that is building in Tempe. The Sun Devils are on the precipice of becoming a program that will demand respect from the rest of the nation on a yearly basis.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.