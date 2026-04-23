Why Paulius Murauskas Changes Everything for Arizona State

Let’s be real, this isn’t just another transfer. This is the kind of move that actually flips a program’s direction overnight. When Randy Bennett landed Paulius Murauskas, it wasn’t just a win; it was a statement. Arizona State isn’t waiting around anymore. They’re trying to win now.

Murauskas isn’t your typical college big. He’s not just tall and standing under the rim. He’s skilled. He can score inside, hit mid-range shots, and even step out and knock down threes when needed. That’s rare.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What makes this even bigger is that he already understands Bennett’s system from Saint Mary's. That means there’s no long adjustment period. He can walk in on day one and immediately be the guy.

And honestly, that’s something Arizona State hasn’t had in a while: a clear “go-to” player. Someone you trust with the ball when the game’s on the line.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

ASU Finally Has a Real Identity

For the past couple of years, ASU basketball has felt lost. No consistent style, no clear leader, just a mix of pieces that didn’t fully click. This move changes that.

Now, there’s an identity forming. You can already see the direction of smarter basketball, more structure, and a team built around a real centerpiece instead of guessing who the star is each night.

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Why This Matters More Than Rankings

Yeah, people will argue over whether this makes ASU a top-25 team or a Big 12 contender. Honestly, that’s not the point right now. The real win is momentum.

Landing a top transfer like Murauskas tells other players that something serious is happening in Tempe. Recruits notice that. Transfers notice that. Suddenly, Arizona State becomes a place players actually want to go, not just a backup option.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Final Thought

Here’s the truth: This doesn’t automatically make Arizona State elite. They still need a full roster, especially a strong center, and they need chemistry. But this is the hardest step, and they just took it.

Getting a player like Murauskas is something ASU just hasn’t done at this level before. It’s bold. It’s aggressive. And it shows that Bennett isn’t here to slowly rebuild; he’s here to compete immediately. It sends a message to the rest of the conference that Arizona State is serious about winning now.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If this move is the foundation, then ASU basketball might finally be building something real. Not hype, not potential, something sustainable. And for the first time in a while, that actually feels believable. It feels like the start of a new era instead of just another r