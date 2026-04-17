Randy Bennett’s Portal Push Changing Arizona State’s Identity

There’s something different happening right now with Arizona State basketball, and it starts with how aggressive they’re being in the transfer portal. Under new head coach Randy Bennett, the Sun Devils aren’t just filling spots on the roster. They’re going after real impact players, and it feels like a shift in identity. The biggest example is Paulius Murauskas

For weeks, it felt almost automatic that Paulius Murauskas would follow Bennett after entering the portal. But then schools like Louisville and Kentucky got involved, and suddenly it didn’t feel so certain. Now, Arizona State is reportedly back in the lead, and that says a lot.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If ASU actually lands him, this isn’t just another pickup. It’s a statement.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots a free throws during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why Paulius Murauskas Actually Matters More Than You Think

Murauskas isn’t just a talented big he’s a tone-setter. A top-10 portal player choosing Arizona State over blue-blood programs would instantly raise the program’s credibility. And honestly, it would prove something bigger: players believe in Randy Bennett.

There were quite a few rumors about Bennett being a tough coach, maybe even hard to play for. But if one of his top guys chooses to follow him anyway, that narrative kind of falls apart. It shows respect. It shows trust. And that matters way more than people think when building a program from scratch.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Real Priority: Fixing the Backcourt

As big as Murauskas would be, the more interesting part of this whole situation is what Arizona State is doing at guard. That’s clearly the real focus.

Joel Foxwell is a perfect example. He’s not a flashy name nationally, but he fits exactly what ASU needs. He can run an offense, score when needed, and create in the pick-and-roll. Yeah, his three-point shot isn’t perfect, but everything else about his game translates.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Then there’s Trevan Leonhardt , who might be the most underrated target of them all. A combo guard who can pass, shoot, and defend multiple positions? That’s exactly the type of player Arizona State has been missing.

And this is where things get interesting. If ASU lands both Foxwell and Leanhart, you’re suddenly looking at a backcourt that can actually control games, not just survive them.

Dec 3, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) drives to the net against Utah Valley Wolverines guard Trevan Leonhardt (10) during the first quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This Feels Like a Real Shift

For a while, Arizona State felt like a program stuck in the middle, good enough to compete, but not good enough to seriously contend.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This offseason feels different. Randy Bennett isn’t playing it safe. He’s being aggressive, targeting specific types of players, and trying to build a roster that actually fits together. Not just talent fit.

And if even a couple of these moves hit, especially Murauskas, this team could surprise people in the Big 12. It’s still early. Nothing is official yet.

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA Tournament First Round game at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for the first time in a while, Arizona State basketball feels like it has a real direction, and that alone is a big deal.