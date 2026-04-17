Randy Bennett’s Portal Push Changing Arizona State’s Identity
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There’s something different happening right now with Arizona State basketball, and it starts with how aggressive they’re being in the transfer portal. Under new head coach Randy Bennett, the Sun Devils aren’t just filling spots on the roster. They’re going after real impact players, and it feels like a shift in identity. The biggest example is Paulius Murauskas
For weeks, it felt almost automatic that Paulius Murauskas would follow Bennett after entering the portal. But then schools like Louisville and Kentucky got involved, and suddenly it didn’t feel so certain. Now, Arizona State is reportedly back in the lead, and that says a lot.
If ASU actually lands him, this isn’t just another pickup. It’s a statement.
Why Paulius Murauskas Actually Matters More Than You Think
Murauskas isn’t just a talented big he’s a tone-setter. A top-10 portal player choosing Arizona State over blue-blood programs would instantly raise the program’s credibility. And honestly, it would prove something bigger: players believe in Randy Bennett.
There were quite a few rumors about Bennett being a tough coach, maybe even hard to play for. But if one of his top guys chooses to follow him anyway, that narrative kind of falls apart. It shows respect. It shows trust. And that matters way more than people think when building a program from scratch.
The Real Priority: Fixing the Backcourt
As big as Murauskas would be, the more interesting part of this whole situation is what Arizona State is doing at guard. That’s clearly the real focus.
Joel Foxwell is a perfect example. He’s not a flashy name nationally, but he fits exactly what ASU needs. He can run an offense, score when needed, and create in the pick-and-roll. Yeah, his three-point shot isn’t perfect, but everything else about his game translates.
Then there’s Trevan Leonhardt, who might be the most underrated target of them all. A combo guard who can pass, shoot, and defend multiple positions? That’s exactly the type of player Arizona State has been missing.
And this is where things get interesting. If ASU lands both Foxwell and Leanhart, you’re suddenly looking at a backcourt that can actually control games, not just survive them.
This Feels Like a Real Shift
For a while, Arizona State felt like a program stuck in the middle, good enough to compete, but not good enough to seriously contend.
This offseason feels different. Randy Bennett isn’t playing it safe. He’s being aggressive, targeting specific types of players, and trying to build a roster that actually fits together. Not just talent fit.
And if even a couple of these moves hit, especially Murauskas, this team could surprise people in the Big 12. It’s still early. Nothing is official yet.
But for the first time in a while, Arizona State basketball feels like it has a real direction, and that alone is a big deal.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.