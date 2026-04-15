Discussing Hines Ward's Impact on ASU's Wide Receivers

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the state of recruiting within both the football and basketball programs.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Ward Has Tangible Proof of Developing Individual Players

The most blatant example of Ward's coaching paying dividends is Jordyn Tyson , who is slated to become Arizona State's first selection in the opening round of the NFL draft since 2020. Tyson entered Tempe as a high-upside player in 2023, but Ward's being hired as the WR coach in April 2024 was arguably a turning point in his development.

Tyson's route running, ability as a blocker on the perimeter, and consistent separation off his release jumped off the page from very early on in the 2024 campaign - the unrelenting drive that he came out with on a daily basis was evident under Ward's guidance. The growth extended into the 2025 campaign, as Tyson was on pace to be in the running for the Biletnikoff Award before injuries stunted his quest for a high honor.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Individual development is being seen on a wider scale in 2026, with players such as Raiden Vines-Bright and Uriah Neloms standing out as players who will have the opportunity to play their way onto the field consistently.

Tyson seems to be the first in a long line of receivers that will be cultivated into high-level NFL prospects in Tempe, but he likely will not be the last, as evidenced by the tantalizing talents that were listed above - it wouldn't be shocking to see Harris and Miller find themselves selected in the first three rounds next draft.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward's Reputation Is Drawing Elite Players in

Beyond the player development factor is the simple fact that high-profile players will be drawn to play for Ward more often than not. This has already been reflected in transfers Omarion Miller and Reed Harris, who both attested to Ward being in the post, serving as a driving force in each committing to play in Tempe. The respect for Ward spans far and wide across the football world, as evidenced by four-star receiver Nico Bland committing to play for him a full year before signing day.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward seems fully invested in Arizona State, with his post as wide receivers coach his self-described calling. This sets the stage for the Sun Devils to experience many more fruitful years under the leadership of an NFL legend.