Latest Updates from ASU's Tyson's Pre-Draft Workout
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No other prospect's stock in the 2026 NFL Draft has fluctuated more than Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
- "Might be the most polarizing prospect in this draft," ESPN's Peter Schrager said of Tyson during his mock draft reveal last week. "Can go anywhere as [high] as top 10 and could also go in the 20s. That is how different opinions are on Jordyn Tyson. Question is availability. He basically only played one full season's worth of football. Then there's questions about, how much does he want it? How tough is he?"
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout is one of the most talented players in the upcoming draft, but his injury history is a massive red flag for teams around the league. In fact, Tyson re-aggravated a hamstring injury prior to his pro day, which also prevented him from participating at the scouting combine in February. That all culminated in Tyson orchestrating a private workout on April 17, six days before the draft.
How Many Teams Attended Tyson's Workout?
- According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, "Sources: Over 20 NFL teams - including multiple GMs - are at Jordyn Tyson's personal workout today," Schultz said. "[That includes] Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others."
Included in this list are several teams picking inside the top 10, with another handful of teams slated in the 20s, showing that Tyson's image around the league is scattered.
What Tyson Proved
- According to an anonymous source at Tyson's workout, "He showed the twitch, explosiveness, and leaping ability we all saw in the fall," per the source. "He showed he's healthy and still explosive, which is all he needed to do."
This is point-blank evidence of what draft analysts have been saying about Tyson having a wide range of outcomes in the first round. Based on conversations around the league, Tyson can be selected anywhere between No. 5 - Giants' pick - and No. 16 - Jets' pick.
This illustrates how the combination of Tyson's elite production profile and injury history results in this broad projection of where the wide receiver could end up in the upcoming draft.
Regardless of concerns about Tyson's health, a team in the first round will take a shot on him, knowing the risks that come with it. However, if Tyson reverses the trend and stays healthy throughout his NFL career, he will prove to be one of the best draft values and the best receiver in this year's class.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.