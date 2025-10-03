What Arizona State's Indoor Practice Facility Means For Football Program
TEMPE -- The future of Arizona State football is undoubtedly bright under the guidance of Kenny Dillingham, reaching heights that hadn't been seen since the Rose Bowl appearance at the end of the 1996 season.
Dillingham and AD Graham Rossnini's rise to the top of the world of Sun Devil athletics has reshaped how all programs have been approached.
Now, the football program is seeking to take advantage of the success with a potential indoor practice facility in the works.
Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source broke news that the Arizona Board of Regents had officially approved the Sun Devils' proposed budget for construction on the indoor practice facility that head coach Kenny Dillingham previously mentioned on the opening day of fall camp on July 30.
The facility is set to cost north of $30 million per the filing - also being set to be built north of Mountain America Stadium, making it a walking-distance ordeal for players.
Arizona State on SI explores the advantages that the facility that is set to open in early 2028 will provide below.
- More convenience for players, equipment staff, and coaches. As mentioned above, the team currently has to travel across a major road in Tempe to make it back to the main facility. The practice facility being within a short walking distance from Mountain America Stadium will allow players to go from meetings/study sessions/anything else straight to practice in a matter of a minute or two. This should serve the entire program well.
- Practices will no longer have to be held outside on a consistent basis during the brutal summer mornings - unless the coaching staff opts to prepare the team for early-season home games.
- The next generation of Sun Devil fans will have access to the facility for tailgates in a manner that previous generations didn't have. The ability to congregate indoors during the months of August-October will almost surely be a game-changer.
- Other athletic programs can take over the Verde Dickey Dome - which was originally completed in 2008. The establishment of a football-only facility will make it much easier for other sports to co-exist on the other side of the road, and would ensure that the dome is in continued use.
