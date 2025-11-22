Insider Gives Positive Update on Status of Arizona State Star
TEMPE -- The 7-3 Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for a potentially season-defining game against the 3-7 Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils head into the day with a chance to return to the Big 12 title game with a victory - and a potentially large piece to securing a win over Deion Sanders' squad is returning star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to the lineup.
The chances of a return have improved greatly in recent days, although the junior has remained questionable throughout the week as well.
College football insider Pete Thamel unearthed a report early Saturday afternoon that would lead one to believe in the optimistic point of view in terms of Tyson's chances to make a return
"Sources: Jordyn Tyson is expected to return from his hamstring injury and play for Arizona State tonight at Colorado. He’d been listed as questionable. The plan is for him to warm up, and if there’s no setbacks he’ll be cleared to play against his former team."
Tyson, 21, looks ready to return for the final two games of the regular season after missing the previous three battles with a hamstring injury that was suffered in the 26-22 win over Texas Tech.
Tyson is set to inject even more life into an Arizona State offense that has been successful in the last two games with Jeff Sims now starting at quarterback - ASU on SI explores the implications of the impending return below.
Tyson's Impact Goes Beyond Numbers
The Texas native's return doesn't only benefit himself - it also opens up the field for supporting pass catchers such as Malik McClain and Jalen Moss - both who have emerged in recent weeks.
The already semi-thin Colorado secondary will be stretched even more thin, as Tyson realistically demands blanket coverage on a consistent basis.
Tyson Has Chance for Revenge
Not only is Tyson showing up for his team in the stretch run of a season that has seen numerous players go down to heartbreaking injuries.
The class of 2022 recruit will make a long-awaited return to the place where he bagan his collegiate career - he was effectively turned away by the staff that came in under Sanders in April of 2023 after suffering a knee injury late in his lone season in Boulder.
This is undoubtedly a major opportunity for the future first-round NFL draft pick to show up against the program that discarded him to begin with.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!