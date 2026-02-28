Jordyn Tyson Discusses Overcoming Injury Setbacks

TEMPE -- Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson will continue to capture headlines from NFL circles over the next two months ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, which is set to be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

One of the topics that have driven Tyson to be one of the most discussed prospects in this class is based in the injury history that has plagued the 21 year old over the last four years - this includes a major knee injury suffered in 2022, a collarbone injury in 2024, and a hamstring that cost him most of the back half of the 2025 campaign.

Tyson was asked about the concerns during his media availability at the Scouting Combine, and gave a very measured response that should positively reflect on his character.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson Believes Injuries Will be Overcome

Tyson not participating in on-field agility excercises during the combine pointed towards an emphasis on interviews with interested franchises, as well as medical testing - the All-Big 12 playmaker opened up in regards to the overarching topic at-hand.

"I talked about a good amount, but shoot, the first two mechanism of injury can't really help it. We play a physical sport, but yeah, I've never had soft tissue injuries. Kind of just working through that right now, and I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that's my answer right there."

Tyson was candid - yet honest - in his assessment of the injury topic. There can be an argument made that the collarbone injury suffered late in 2024 was more of a freak injury than something to be concerned about long-term, although knee and soft tissue injuries will almost always draw scrutiny.

Injuries will always be a topic of conversation when evaluating prospects, but Tyson is correct in stating that he has bounced back from each injury better than before - the stats, film, and much more backs this up.

Medicals might prevent Tyson from reaching the heights of being a top 10 selection on the opening day of the draft as initially projected, but he is still very likely to end up being taken within the first 32 picks behind a combination of elite tape, production, and a work ethic that has been corroborated by many within the Arizona State program.

The first day of the NFL draft is set to take place on April 23.

