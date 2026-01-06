Former Arizona State Stars Close in on New Destinations

TEMPE -- Day four of the 2026 transfer portal cycle is officially wrapped up for the Arizona State Sun Devils, with the commitment from former Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller being the biggest prize of the period thus far.

There were several other tidbits of news that passed through during the remainder of the day - including that surrounding players that are set to find new homes in the weeks to come.

ASU on SI covers four key pieces of news from Monday below.

Former Arizona State CB Finds New Home

Two year starting cornerback Javan Robinson committed to play his final season of collegiate football at the University of Wisconsin.

Robinson starred in his first season in Tempe during the 2024 season, including securing the interception that eventually sealed the win over Brigham Young in what led to an appearance in the Big 12 title game.

The junior was reported to be entering the portal in early December, and was a no-show to bowl preparation practices.

Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recover against Arizona during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Star Trending Towards Going to SEC

Junior running back Raleek Brown has seemingly reversed his decision to declare for the NFL draft, as he entered the portal late last week.

Brown took a visit to Indiana, before seemingly trending towards committing to Arizona State's Peach Bowl opponent in Texas.

The Brown loss stings some, as he accounted for over 1,300 yards in 2025, but the Sun Devils rostering Kyson Brown, Jason Brown Jr., and others lessen this sting.

Sun Devils in Play for Former SEC Secondary Standout

Former LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to visit Arizona State this week after spending three seasons with the Tigers - the most successful of which was a 2024 season in which he ranked near the top of the SEC with 14 pass breakups.

Stamps would likely instantly slide into the Sun Devils' cornerback rotation that possesses much talent, but a significant amount of inexperience as well.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Land Punting Prospect

Arizona State addressed one piece of the special teams question on Monday night - just days after seeing Jack Nudo get promoted to full-time ST coordinator.

The Sun Devils signed former Ohio State punter Nick McLarty, which has potential to be one of the steals of what is shaping up to be an incredible class for the program.

Incumbent starting punter Kanyon Floyd is expected to be back - as he was injured much of the 2025 season - but there will be competition nonetheless.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .