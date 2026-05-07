Why College Football Playoff Change Could Help Arizona State

More change could be coming to College Football by the NCAA. It feels like every offseason, we are getting changes in football that will not slow down anytime soon. It is a different day and age in college sports.

At the end of each season, there seems to be a change they want to see. Different ways to look at it to make the game better, but the question is: will it make it better, or is it because people are just complaining too much?

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Changes Are Coming

That is at the forefront once again. The change that they are talking about now is changing the College Football Playoff format. The days of the BCS Standings seem ages ago, and that is going to be the case for the 12-team playoffs that were just brought into the game a few years ago. It all started with a four-team playoff that was good for the game. But, like always, some teams think they are left out of the opportunity to win it all.

"In their annual meeting, the AFCA’s Board of Trustees discussed and adopted the recommendations, AFCA executive director Craig Bohl told Yahoo! Sports. The association is expected to publicly release its decisions soon, most notable of which is the nod of support for a 24-team playoff and the elimination of league title games."

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; From left: College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark, Las Vegas 2027 host committee members Sandra Douglass Morgan, Jim Gibson and Steve Hill and 2026 Miami host committee members Jack Seile and Eric Poms pose during the CFP host committee handoff press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CFP Change Puts Pressure on ASU

If it does get changed to a 24-team format, that means Arizona State's goal will have to change every season. The Sun Devils should be a team with a strong chance of getting into the field every season and even making a lot of noise. We saw a few seasons ago that Arizona State is a team that has been in the College Football Playoff with a good roster. The margin for error will get bigger, which puts more pressure on the field.

It could change how the Sun Devils are viewed from season to season. Best believe all the Power Four conference teams are going to say they should be in the playoff every season. It is a change I believe was not needed, because the competition will not be there for most of the field. Even at 12, it was a little bit of a stretch. There was always a team or two showing they had no business being in the tournament that got in.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a wild and quick CFP change that Arizona State can take advantage of.