Jaren Hamilton Experiences True Breakout Game Against Texas Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State offense may not have put forward their most potent showing of the 2025 season in terms of yardage or points scored, but they did have the most impressive performance.
A key to the 26 points scored and over 300 yards gained via the air was former Alabama wide receiver Jaren Hamilton, who finally fully broke out with a trio of receptions for 101 yards.
Two of the three catches went for over 40 yards, and both resulted in drives that finished with a scoring play.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt spoke about the impact that Hamilton has made over the last several months, even when it hasn't shown up in the stat sheet - this is what Leavitt had to say when asked about the transfer's impact by ASU on SI after Saturday's game.
"Yeah, kid that can really roll. You know, he's been coming to work for a while now, and kind of, you know, challenged him in a lot of ways. So, you know, someone who's just know when the lights come on. Some people make plays, you know. And he's one of those guys, you know. So really proud of him. He brings really positive energy every single day, you know, I really like the kid and shows up on game day."
ASU on SI discusses Hamilton's path to getting to where he is now, and what to expect moving into the true stretch run of the season below.
What Hamilton's Role Might Look Like Moving Forward
Hamilton was on the precipice of making game-breaking plays in all three of the Mississippi State, Texas State, and Baylor games - finally coming through with a 44-yard catch against TCU. That was the pay-off of months of tireless work, consistently strong practice performances, and a budding connection with Leavitt.
The 100-yard showing against Texas Tech is very likely to set Hamilton up to take on a much larger role over the final five games of the season - especially since several of the upcoming matchups feature secondaries that are somewhat weakened.
While senior Malik McClain boasts a 6'5" frame and has made plays in spurts, he hasn't been as dependable as one might like - this opens the door for Hamilton to be the number two receiver opposite Tyson moving forward. Derek Eusebio and Jalen Moss remain secure options, while the tight end crew has awakened in recent weeks as well.
Arizona State faces the Houston Cougars this Saturday evening in Tempe in what is another key game in Big 12 play.
