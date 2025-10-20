Three Offensive Standouts From ASU's Win Over Texas Tech
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are revived.
Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo oversaw the most fruitful offensive performance of the season all things considered - as the team managed to pile on a season-best 26 points against a stingy Texas Tech defense.
Arroyo drew up a strong game plan, as the passing game flowed in a way that it simply did not in the loss to Utah, but the personnel in play made enough plays to win the game.
Sam Leavitt
Leavitt showed exactly why he is going to be playing in the NFL in the near future.
The redshirt sophomore appeared poised from the pocket - rarely putting the ball in harm's way, making a pair of incredible deep shots to the player that will be mentioned below, more wizardry in the improv game, and even a pair of scrambles that were made in key moments.
That game may have not been Leavitt's most impressive statistically, but it was undoubtedly a statement against an elite defense.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton enjoyed his true breakout game as a member of the Arizona State program, as he hauled in three total catches for 101 yards - becoming the first player outside of Jordyn Tyson to eclipse the century mark in a game this season.
The 49 and 45 yard grabs were in key moments - both set up scoring plays as well - a signifier that Hamilton made a true difference in the battle.
Coaches and media alike have been heaping praise on the Alabama transfer in recent months - his 44-yard grab against Texas Christian was the introduction to what has consistently been displayed in practice - Saturday's game against Texas Tech was the full demonstration of talent.
Makua Pule
Pule undoubtedly deserves significant credit for his performance at center - the Highland high school (Gilbert) product was formerly a walk-on and has been the three-deep at center for much of the last several months.
Pule was thrust into a starting role when Wade Helton was downgraded to being a game-time decision, this was in response to Helton becoming the full-time center in the Utah battle.
Pule stepped in with players on the line he had not worked extensively with in recent weeks, as well as the fact that he was handed the responsibility of managing the group against the best front seven in the Big 12.
Pule delivered and received due praise from head coach Kenny Dillingham/Leavitt post-game.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!