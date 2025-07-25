Sun Devils' Javan Robinson Discusses Career-Changing Play
One of the signature victories of the 2024 Arizona State football season was surely the home triumph over Brigham Young deep into the regular season.
The Sun devils largely dominated the game - leading 28-9 in the third quarter - before a BYU torrent brought the game to within one score.
A failed fourth down conversion attempt lead to the Cougars holding the ball with a chance to take the lead.
In came starting cornerback Javan Robinson - who picked off BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff and returned the ball deep inside of Cougar territory - effectively sealing the Sun Devils' victory.
Robinson broke down the game-saving interception that he recorded at the tail end of the Sun Devils' 28-23 victory that put the program in a position to play for a Big 12 title.
"Before that play, it was a timeout and I told coach Dilly, he can vouch, I was like coach, I think I'm going to ice the game right here... I kind of knew that play was coming because all game they were doing this particular route concept that I picked up on literally at the end of the game..."
Robinson's intuitiveness, quick reaction time, and football IQ made him an instant impact player after joining Brian Ward's defense as a transfer from Washington State - where both were formerly at beforehand.
Robinson slid into one of two starting cornerback spots on the outside among Keith Abney II - forming a fearsome duo that created chaos and turnovers throughout the 14 game season.
The two were balanced out in the back-end by safeties Xavion Alford and Myles "Ghost" Rowser - the four combined together gift DB coach Bryan Carrington one of the most connected, if not best secondary groups in the entire country.
Robinson will seek to continue being a difference maker in the Sun Devil defense - the quarterback challenges will be much greater and in higher volume this season, but the second year member of the program is likely ready for the task at hand.
