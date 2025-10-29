Former Arizona State Star Named Among Best in College Basketball
TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program has been placed in a precarious position in recent months following a tenure-worst 13-20 record in the 2024-25 season under Bobby Hurley.
The season went off the rails once Big 12 play started - the 4-16 mark was marred by injuries and other factories that sunk what started off as a promising campaign.
One of the most significant casualties of the season was freshman F/C Jayden Quaintance suffering a partial ACL tear in February, with the untimely end to the season becoming a segue into departing to the Kentucky Wildcats program.
CBS Sports ranked Quaintance as the 52nd best player in college basketball heading into the season - with analyst Matt Norlander ultimately gifting commentary on the ranking.
"As you can see, our team of six rotates capsule-writing duties throughout this piece. I'm glad I was assigned JQ's write-up so I can stump for him right here to be much higher than where he landed. If Quaintance, who is recovering from an ACL tear, but will return at some point in November or December, can play at full health, it's reasonable to project him as one of the three or four best defenders in America.
Still just 18, he's a physical specimen who I believe will round out Kentucky's roster into the best in the SEC. He was 29th on my ballot, which means a number of my teammates rated JQ wayyyyy too low to average him out to 52nd. From a talent and game-impact perspective, he's top-30 nationally. His 3.7 combined blocks and steals as a freshman were No. 1 in the sport while at Arizona State."
Quaintance's defensive presence was felt in Tempe from day one, and the freshman's offensive game improved greatly as the season progressed - the now 18 year old is truly a major what-if for Hurley.
Now Sun Devil fans must watch Quaintance further develop into a top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA draft while Hurley attempts to coach another team to exceed expectations.
What 2025-26 Season Holds for Arizona State
Hurley's roster is a mixture of international standouts and underrated mid-major stars - with a great balance of shooting, defense, etc. in the mix.
Moe Odum is set to be the lead guard after averaging north of 14 PPG and 7 APG last season at Pepperdine, while Marcus Adams Jr. is working back from an injury after shooting nearly 40% from three-point range a season ago.
The Arizona State season begins on November 4 - when the team hosts Southern Utah at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is set for 7 P.M. AZT.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the 2025 football team is at a crossroads following a loss to Houston here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!