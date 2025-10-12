All Sun Devils

LIVE Updates: Arizona State Seeks 3-0 Conference Start vs Utah

Jeff Sims steps in at QB in a major road test for the Sun Devils.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (6) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 11, 2024.
Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (6) runs for a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 11, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The #21 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) are entering another crucial stretch of their Big 12 title defense tonight - a trip to face the Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1) is on the docket tonight.

Backup quarterback Jeff Sims is set to receive his 27th career start (2nd with Arizona State) tonight in the absence of Sam Leavitt against a solid Utah defense, potentially changing certain aspects of tonight's game in the process.

Follow the game live with Arizona State on SI below.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.