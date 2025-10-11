The Moment is Here for Arizona State's Jeff Sims
TEMPE -- The moment is now for Arizona State senior QB Jeff Sims.
The longtime college quarterback has started 26 games in his career between Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Arizona State - displaying struggles, including an acumen to turn the ball over despite positives that he provides.
Simms transferred to Arizona State in April of 2024 - narrowly losing out on the starting battle to Sam Leavitt. He received one opportunity to start on October 19 of last year in a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati - but now the stakes are bigger.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is extremely grateful that Simms is with the program and shows up every single day to work - something he verbalized after Wednesday's practice.
"Jeff Simms' work ethic and how he's added on to the quarterback room, just overall his ability since he's been here. I mean, yeah, we talked about him a little bit before. He just a guy who's come to work every day as a backup and a guy who's been in college football for, you know, a long time now and still shows up every day with a good attitude, prepares well. Had a whole week of work last week, and did have had a bunch of reps in the bye. I mean, it's just, I'm just, again, humbled by the way he comes to work and prepares himself and enjoys it, and makes the team and the group a better a better place to be."
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has heaped praise on the 23-year old as well - labeling him as an NFL-caliber quarterback alongside Leavitt before the season, while expressing unrequited confidence in the spot starter this week.
What Sims Provides in Week Seven
- Sims has the ability to add to the rushing attack - particularly when it comes to designed runs. Sims has 1,478 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns to add alongside the trio of battle-tested running backs currently on the roster. Raleek Brown's 6.6 yards per carry perfectly accompanies this train of thought.
- Sims' arm strength and penchant to throw strong fade route balls bodes well for the array of Sun Devil pass catchers - especially star Jordyn Tyson. Tyson's ability to win at all three levels is a recipe for success regardless of what quarterback is lining up.
- Sims did not turn the ball over in the limited action he saw last season - showing that the coaching staff is set to place him in optimal positions to play turnover-free ball.
Arizona State-Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. AZT tonight - it is set to be broadcast on ESPN.
