Arizona State Star Set to Miss Remainder of 2025 Season
TEMPE -- Any hopes that star quarterback Sam Leavitt would return to the field for Arizona State in the 2025 season are now dashed.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that the redshirt sophomore would undergo season-ending surgery for a foot injury suffered against Baylor on September 20 in his weekly appearance on the local "Bickley and Marotta" show on Friday morning.
Leavitt, 20, sees his season end after posting a 5-2 record on the season in the encore of an 11-win 2024 season that saw an appearance in the College Football Playoff become a reality. The Oregon native was able to accumulate 1,628 passing yards and 306 rushing yards while also collecting 15 total touchdowns.
The injury ultimately was something that couldn't be ignored any longer per Dillingham - that's when the decision was made to undergo surgery.
"Like I said, he’s been battling and fighting. He’s the ultimate competitor. This is like the worst, obviously, news that he wanted to hear because it means he can’t play football. He loves the game of football. He loves this place. So, it’s definitely unfortunate for him.”
Anyone associated with the Arizona State program knows how passionate Leavitt is about the school and suiting up to play every single week for his teammates - this is simply a crushing loss from any vantage point.
Arizona State on SI answers key questions surrounding the situation below.
Will Leavitt Declare for NFL Draft?
Dillingham was mum as to whether this was the last game for Leavitt in maroon and gold during the same appearance.
The talented field general has frequently been tabbed as a top-100 prospect in April's NFL draft - so there is always a possibility that a decision is made to pursue a professional career now.
However, Leavitt's foot injury potentially raises the likelihood of a 2026 return, as there is much uncertainty in the 2026 class as is - and the inability to put any more film on the table this season complicates the process. Leavitt also values Arizona State's history and would have the opportunity to continue to climb up all-time record leaderboards in 2026 - including total wins.
What Will ASU QB Situation Look Like?
Senior Jeff Sims will be the starting quarterback over the rest of the season, while freshman Cameron Dyer will serve as the backup after recently being fully cleared to return to action.
The Sun Devils are set to play Iowa State tomorrow morning - with a start time of 10 A.M. AZT set in stone.
