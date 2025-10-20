ASU Stars Earn Big 12 Honors For Week 8 Performances
TEMPE -- Arizona State is heading into a week nine matchup against the 6-1 Houston Cougars sporting the number 24 ranking in the nation after a dramatic victory over favored Texas Tech in week eight.
The 26-22 win not only re-established the Sun Devils as a legitimate threat to win the conference, it also yielded recognition by the conference for a pair of star players.
Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was named the conference's offensive player of the week following a 10-catch, 105 yard performance that also featured a touchdown, while kicker Jesus Gomez secured the special teams player of the week for a third time after knocking down all four field goal tries and both of the extra point attempts.
Tyson likely narrowly won the award over QB Sam Leavitt - who threw for 319 yards and a touchdown against an elite Texas Tech defense while battling through a foot injury, and fellow WR Jaren Hamilton, who came through with 101 receiving yards.
Tyson's performance was incredibly impressive and deserving, however, especially considering the fact that the star battled through much of the contest with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
Gomez has been a revelation for the Sun Devil program in his own right - knocking down 16 of 20 field goal attempts a season after the 2024 team went a paltry 11-20 in a 14-game season. The Eastern Michigan transfer has given head coach Kenny Dillingham the option to take the points much more consistently, and he has netted all 18 extra point attempts for good measure as well.
It may not be all great news for the Sun Devils heading into the Houston matchup, as Tyson's status might be unclear during the week - this is according to a report from local insider John Gambadoro on Sunday night that seemingly put the status of the future first-round NFL draft pick in question.
What Does Tyson's Uncertain Status Mean For ASU?
While there is nothing confirmed as of this point, hamstring injuries are typically tricky - the program will likely need to monitor the progress of the Texas native in the coming days before making a conclusive judgement.
The supporting crew of pass catchers have stepped up when necessary in recent weeks, but they may be called upon even more this week. This includes Jaren Hamilton, who just put together a 100-yard performance, as well as TE Chamon Metayer - who is on pace to clear his statistical output in most categories in 2025.
The Sun Devils are set to face Houston in Tempe - with a start time of 5 P.M. AZT in place.
