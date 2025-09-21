Arizona State Survives Against Baylor, Sets Up Battle vs TCU
In today’s episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the dramatic Sun Devil victory over Baylor on Sunday night - while also looking ahead to TCU.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Arizona State coaches were well aware of the challenges that Baylor presented ahead of the duel - head coach Kenny Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and DC Brian Ward all spoke on the true threat that Baylor is earlier in the week alongside the confidence they hold in their own personnel.
DC Ward on Baylor's Star TE Michael Trigg
- "Yeah, big body, former high school basketball player. You know guys, the guy who knows, he has great catch radius. He knows how to create separation, and, you know, has all the tricks in terms of the offensive guys getting separation late, especially when he's covered. You know, he's got presents a lot of challenges for us. I mean, big rangy, and he runs like a wideout."
Dillingham on Sun Devil Depth Being Tested
"That's a great challenge. It's awesome. You know, last year we didn't have many - we stayed fairly healthy the entire year. That's one of the great advantages in the game of football. This year, we're a little dinged up. You can feel it in practice. It in practice, even the guys that are practicing just they feel dinged up. So it's not for a lack of want to just a lack of their bodies not feeling good to practice because of the depth. So we got to just have guys step up."
Dillingham on Offense Finding a Groove
"You know, we played really good football, especially offensively. I feel like in the last six quarters, I think we played really clean, good football, efficient football, you know, I've always said points per game is not relevant to me. It's all about points per possession. And right now, in those last six quarters, our points per possession is fairly high, you know, it'd be an upper echelon of offenses. So we got to continue to keep going for possession."
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
