Arizona State Star Earns Huge Big 12 Honor
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils improved to 2-1 on the season and are entering Big 12 play on a high note following a wire-to-wire 19-point victory over the Texas State Bobcats.
The convincing victory wasn't the only positive to come from the week that was, as standout linebacker Jordan Crook was named the Big 12's defensive player of the week for his showing in the week three contest.
Per press release:
IRVING, Texas - "Sun Devil Football linebacker Jordan Crook has received recognition for an outstanding performance on Saturday.
In Arizona State's dominant 34-15 victory over Texas State, Crook made a major impact for the Sun Devil defense. For his efforts, he received Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors, the first from ASU to earn the award during the 2025 season.
In the Kenny Dillingham era, a Sun Devil has now won a conference player of the week award 18 times. ASU led the Big 12 and was third nationally with 12 conference player of the week selections last season. It was four more than the second-highest team in the league (Colorado).
They are off to a strong start this year with Kanyon Floyd (special teams) earning his first career honor after week one, followed by Crook's selection this week. He is the first Sun Devil to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week since current redshirt junior defensive back Javan Robinson had the game-sealing interception and went on to receive the distinction on Nov. 25 last year following the win over No. 13 BYU."
Crook has become the frequent subject of praise by coaches and teammates alike - even becoming a newcomer on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council this season. Crook's infectious energy, positive outlook, and unrelenting physicality have served him incredibly well this season - becoming an all-around great linebacker in the process.
The former Arkansas product has become a wonderful run-stopper over the last year, and has totally honed in on the ability to break the line-of-scrimmage consistently - disrupting the structure of an entire play seemingly by himself.
Crook's stat-line of 12 total tackles, one sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss is a testament to how much of a game-wrecker he has become - the Sun Devil linebacking room is in a phenomenal spot, with Keyshaun Elliott starting opposite Crook, along with considerable depth behind the pair.
