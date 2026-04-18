Jordyn Tyson Continues To Set Standard for Arizona State
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TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is in constant pursuit of building Arizona State football into one of the premier destinations for developing professional talent in the entire FBS. Jordyn Tyson has done nothing but advance that ultimate quest.
It's been nearly five months since the 21-year old receiver last suited up in maroon and gold, but he continues to make a positive mark on the program, even with less than one week to go until draft week.
Tyson held a private workout on Arizona State's campus for upwards of 20 NFL teams on Friday in a show of just how far the Sun Devils have come since Dillingham was hired.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz:
"Sources: "Over 20 NFL teams — including multiple GMs — are at Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout today, including:"
"Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others."
The 20-plus teams showing up is significant for the program in many ways, which will be explored below.
Tyson Setting Foundation for Future
Arizona State's Pro Day on March 27 coincided with the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, allowing 31 of 32 NFL franchises to attend. Over two-thirds of teams were present just three weeks later solely to watch Tyson perform drills.
This shows that NFL personnel are now fully focused on the talent Arizona State is cultivating, which hasn't been the case since the 2019 season.
Recruiting Getting Stronger
The endless attention and discourse that Tyson has drawn has clearly been noticed by recruits (portal/high school), which has transpired into two high-profile transfers bringing their talents to Tempe. Now, Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are seeking to become the fourth and fifth Sun Devil receivers to get selected in the first round since N'Keal Harry was taken 32nd overall in 2018.
Tyson also continues to lead by example, even though he is no longer on the roster. The Texas native is yet another model of what Dillingham seeks out when targeting players - a person that is driven by faith, the allure of competition, leadership, and a selfless sense of approaching the game.
The All-Big 12 talent will be missed by the Arizona State program in 2026, but there are many avenues that the former Colorado star has created for Dillingham moving forward. Arizona State is now back on the map as a premier destination for players with realistic dreams of playing in the NFL.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.