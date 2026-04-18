Jordyn Tyson Continues To Set Standard for Arizona State

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is in constant pursuit of building Arizona State football into one of the premier destinations for developing professional talent in the entire FBS. Jordyn Tyson has done nothing but advance that ultimate quest.

It's been nearly five months since the 21-year old receiver last suited up in maroon and gold, but he continues to make a positive mark on the program, even with less than one week to go until draft week.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson held a private workout on Arizona State's campus for upwards of 20 NFL teams on Friday in a show of just how far the Sun Devils have come since Dillingham was hired.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz:

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sources: "Over 20 NFL teams — including multiple GMs — are at Jordyn Tyson’s personal workout today, including:"

"Titans, Giants, Commanders, Eagles, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions, Packers, Raiders, Chargers, among others."

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) and Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The 20-plus teams showing up is significant for the program in many ways, which will be explored below.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson Setting Foundation for Future

Arizona State's Pro Day on March 27 coincided with the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix, allowing 31 of 32 NFL franchises to attend. Over two-thirds of teams were present just three weeks later solely to watch Tyson perform drills.

This shows that NFL personnel are now fully focused on the talent Arizona State is cultivating, which hasn't been the case since the 2019 season.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Recruiting Getting Stronger

The endless attention and discourse that Tyson has drawn has clearly been noticed by recruits (portal/high school), which has transpired into two high-profile transfers bringing their talents to Tempe. Now, Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are seeking to become the fourth and fifth Sun Devil receivers to get selected in the first round since N'Keal Harry was taken 32nd overall in 2018.

Tyson also continues to lead by example, even though he is no longer on the roster. The Texas native is yet another model of what Dillingham seeks out when targeting players - a person that is driven by faith, the allure of competition, leadership, and a selfless sense of approaching the game.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The All-Big 12 talent will be missed by the Arizona State program in 2026, but there are many avenues that the former Colorado star has created for Dillingham moving forward. Arizona State is now back on the map as a premier destination for players with realistic dreams of playing in the NFL.