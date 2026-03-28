ASU's Jordyn Tyson Continues to be Major Topic at Pro Day

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson continues to be at the epicenter of the revival of the Arizona State football program.

The 21-year old, All-Big 12 talent is now less than one month away from seeing his NFL dreams get realized, although he didn't take part in Pro Day festivities on Friday. The three-year member of the Sun Devil program still showed up to support teammates and talk with teams, but is slated to do a private workout on April 17.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores what Tyson's interactions on Friday potentially meant, as well as what his private workout may entail.

Tyson Has Busy Day on Friday

Tyson was quite active on Friday despite not taking part in any on-field workouts or measuring. That started with conversations that he had with representatives from the New York Giants - including head coach John Harbaugh, GM Joe Schoen, and former teammate Cam Skattebo.

This could have simply been a case of exchanging pleasantries, but Tyson did speak to the group multiple times and appeared to be in deep conversation with Schoen at one point. The Giants have frequently been floated as one of the most optimal destinations for Tyson in recent months, and the loss of Wan'Dale Robinson likely necessaitates finding another receiver.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson's ultimate selection range is quite wide due to said injury concerns, but his production, film, and leadership continue to jump off the page - could the Giants truly be a viable landing spot with a top five pick?

What Will Tyson's Private Workout Entail?

Tyson has as much - if not more - upside than any other receiver in this class, and he will get a chance to show it in roughly three weeks.

The thought process here seems to be that Tyson will be in much better form to take part in everything from the 40-yard dash, to cone shuttles, to positional drills by that time after spending much of the last five months battling with a hamstring injury. The placement of the workout - less than one week before draft day - is also curious. There is sure to be ample representation from franchises around the league

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ultimate hope is that he passes the numbers test, continues to demonstrate improved health, and displays every aspect of his game that has generated buzz around him being the best receiver in this class over the last 12 months.