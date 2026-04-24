Jordyn Tyson Exit Won't Hurt ASU As Much As Expected
In this story:
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially have seen a former program star drafted in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night, when Jordyn Tyson was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 8th overall pick.
The loss of Tyson has been one of the major talking points of the offseason for the Sun Devils, and there is little doubt that his departure will sting. However, Arizona State has rebounded quite well from expectations over the last several months, ultimately showcasing the moves made during the five-week spring practice window.
Arizona State on SI makes three cases below as to why Tyson moving on won't hurt as much as believed.
The Hines Ward Factor
Ward will always be a factor in Arizona State's program as long as he resides in Tempe. This much became clear when Tyson made a meteoric rise to stardom.
The legendary NFL wide receiver was able to rebuild the room in a profound manner over the course of the offseason, while also putting what he displayed at the pro level into his coaching on a consistent basis - this has paid dividends in the development of his room, particularly manifesting in a rising freshman in Uriah Neloms.
Elite Talent Pipeline Being Built
The allure of playing for Ward, his talents as a recruiter, and his blatant success in developing talent have built an elite talent apparatus that extends beyond just one player.
Use the University of Arizona as an example: Brent Brennan's program rebounded from the loss of Tet McMillan by bringing in a balanced group of weapons, resulting in a nine-win season after a rough 2024 campaign.
Arizona State approached the roster-building in a similar vein in the transfer portal, building out a more balanced operation rather than relying on a singular player - this will very likely pay off during the regular season campaign to come.
Offense Infrastructure Stronger in 2026
This goes hand in hand with the depth/talent on the offensive side of the ball, but also extends to head coach Kenny Dillingham having a more hands-on role with the offense, which will complement Marcus Arroyo's aptitude working with quarterbacks.
The depth/athleticism/ball skills amongst the skill positions add to the overall impression that the balance of the 2026 offense will be as strong as any other team coached by Dillingham.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.