Jordyn Tyson Exit Won't Hurt ASU As Much As Expected

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially have seen a former program star drafted in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night, when Jordyn Tyson was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 8th overall pick.

The loss of Tyson has been one of the major talking points of the offseason for the Sun Devils, and there is little doubt that his departure will sting. However, Arizona State has rebounded quite well from expectations over the last several months, ultimately showcasing the moves made during the five-week spring practice window.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI makes three cases below as to why Tyson moving on won't hurt as much as believed.

The Hines Ward Factor

Ward will always be a factor in Arizona State's program as long as he resides in Tempe. This much became clear when Tyson made a meteoric rise to stardom.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The legendary NFL wide receiver was able to rebuild the room in a profound manner over the course of the offseason, while also putting what he displayed at the pro level into his coaching on a consistent basis - this has paid dividends in the development of his room, particularly manifesting in a rising freshman in Uriah Neloms .

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elite Talent Pipeline Being Built

The allure of playing for Ward, his talents as a recruiter, and his blatant success in developing talent have built an elite talent apparatus that extends beyond just one player.

Use the University of Arizona as an example: Brent Brennan's program rebounded from the loss of Tet McMillan by bringing in a balanced group of weapons, resulting in a nine-win season after a rough 2024 campaign.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State approached the roster-building in a similar vein in the transfer portal , building out a more balanced operation rather than relying on a singular player - this will very likely pay off during the regular season campaign to come.

Offense Infrastructure Stronger in 2026

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This goes hand in hand with the depth/talent on the offensive side of the ball, but also extends to head coach Kenny Dillingham having a more hands-on role with the offense, which will complement Marcus Arroyo's aptitude working with quarterbacks.

The depth/athleticism/ball skills amongst the skill positions add to the overall impression that the balance of the 2026 offense will be as strong as any other team coached by Dillingham.