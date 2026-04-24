ASU's Predicted Starting WR's After Jordyn Tyson Drafted
TEMPE -- The days of the Arizona State Sun Devils being an afterthought in the NFL draft over the course of this decade are now over.
This became apparent when numerous players became high-level prospects over the last two seasons, particularly in Jordyn Tyson, who was selected number eight overall by the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in the draft.
The loss of Tyson was clearly always going to sting, but WR coach Hines Ward did an exceptional job at regrouping talent at the position, adding several elite transfer portal players, while also cultivating in-house talent.
Arizona State on SI projects the three players that are currently favored to follow in Tyson's footsteps as a starter heading into the season opener against Morgan State below.
"Z" Receiver: Omarion Miller
Arizona State rostering two players that are of "WR1" caliber is of extreme advantage to the coaching staff - this sentiment fully shows here.
Miller's standing as a "z" would allow him to put his versatility on full display - being utilized in motion, avoiding being jammed in coverage at times, and excelling in the intermediate/deep passing game.
Miller is an unquestioned starter in Tempe and has the potential to elicit shades of what Tyson left behind.
"X" Receiver: Reed Harris
Harris fits the mold of a traditional "x" receiver perfectly - the Boston College transfer leverages a 6'5" frame and fluid movement to beat press coverage on the way towards securing an average of 20 yards per reception for his career.
The junior has shown flashes of next-level stars such as Mike Evans, and very well should be considered as an equal to Miller - it will be incredibly interesting to see how the elite talents play off of one another this season.
"Y" Receiver: Raiden Vines-Bright
Vines-Bright will absolutely be facing competition to serve as Arizona State's starting slot receiver, as the returning Jalen Moss has come on strong in recent weeks during spring practices.
However, Vines-Bright has done nothing but impress coaches during his three months back in Tempe as an Arizona native. The sophomore is exceptional at breaking down zone coverage, operating in tight windows, and running short-to-intermediate routes that slot receivers typically thrive in.
Receivers such as Jaren Hamilton, Uriah Neloms, Derek Eusebio, and Cory Butler Jr. deserve recognition as well for what will be the deepest receiver room of the Kenny Dillingham era.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.