Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Has High Hopes As Spring Closes

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially wrapped up a 14-practice spring window on Tuesday afternoon - the final on-field work for the team prior to fall camp in roughly three months.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media following the practice, discussing the quarterback situation, what he has seen from the team over the last month, and much more.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walks the field prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To watch the full availability, view below.

Dillingham Keeps Quarterback Battle Speculation Alive

The soon-to-be 36-year-old head coach left a definite door open for the Sun Devils quarterback battle to carry on into fall camp, which is set to begin in late July or early August.

"It's a good battle. It's definitely going to go into fall camp. I like where we're at, we aren't turning the ball over very much, and that's half the battle," Dillingham said.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore Cutter Boley is the odds-on favorite to earn the starting job as he exits spring, just as he entered. The Kentucky transfer had an up-and-down first two weeks of spring, but bounced back in a profound way to close things out. The Sun Devil offense has a higher ceiling with Boley under center, which should ultimately aid in his case.

Grad student Mikey Keene has quite arguably been the most significant steadying force during the spring, as he seldom had a shaky practice - although the ceiling may not be quite as high if he were to win the starting job. The Arizona native certainly isn't ruled out as a possibility to be the week one guy.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman Making Strides

True freshman Jake Fette has transitioned to the college game much better compared to the average player making the move from high school. The four-star recruit has flashed his talent consistently over the last five weeks and hasn't made many "freshman" mistakes, with most of his mishaps coming in subtle areas, such as communication and slight footwork slip-ups.

Redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer has the best grasp on the Arizona State playbook, as he returns for his second season in the system. Dyer served as the backup quarterback for the final five games of the 2025 season after fully recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in late 2024. Dyer is lagging behind a bit in the race to start, but he cannot be ruled out - especially when taking Dillingham's statement backing up the New Mexico native into account.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images