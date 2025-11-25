Jordyn Tyson's Leadership Being Felt Within ASU Locker Room
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils still have life in the 2025 season in terms of accomplishing the goals that they reached out to heading into the campaign.
A major piece of the puzzle that has kept the program locked into their winning ways this campaign has been none other than Jordyn Tyson.
The junior was on the doorstep of averaging 100 receiving yards per game coming out of his 105 yard game against Texas Tech - unfortunately the hamstring injury he suffered early in the game resulted in a three-game absence.
Missing those games truly affected the star, and head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke on Monday about how the injury potentially compelled him to be more vocal ahead of the game against Colorado - in a moment where the receiver gave a speech to the rest of the team.
“Yeah, I think he just realized how much he appreciates his teammates. I mean, when he was sitting out and he's like, 'Man, I want to play. I want to play. I want to play. I want to play.'
Then he gets everybody tell him, 'Oh, I think he's not trying to play on purpose, right?' He hears all that noise and he's like, 'No, I want to play. Why do all these people think I don't want to play? I want to play like I'm doing everything I can play for these guys'... He's like, 'I want to make sure these guys know this isn't about me. I'm playing because I want to play with you guys like this is a team, and I want to do whatever I can to be on the field with you guys for as many games I have left.' And it's just pretty cool to see his maturity and growth over the last few years is pretty special.”
Tyson is part of the 2025 Pat Tillman Leadership Council and has been tabbed as a leader of the team, even if it hasn't been of the vocal variety.
Beyond the vocal leadership, Tyson's determination to return to the field should be seen as a commendable effort, and it's an even more crystal-clear indication of the type of character that the star possesses.
What is Tyson's Future at Arizona State?
While nothing is set in stone per se, it seems to be incredibly likely that Tyson is bound to enter his name into the 2026 NFL draft. If he does this, his bowl game status would be in limbo - there is a real possibility that his final game as a Sun Devil is this Friday against the Arizona Wildcats.
