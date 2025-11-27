How Jordyn Tyson Patched Up Relationship With Legendary Coach
TEMPE -- Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson has emerged as one of the very best players in all of college football over the last two seasons.
This wasn't always the case.
Tyson began his career as an underrated three-star recruit in the class of 2022. He was one of the lone bright spots in a 1-11 season for the Colorado Buffaloes, but his season unfortunately ended due to a serious knee injury suffered late in the season.
Months later he entered the transfer portal - some say due to the discretion of then freshly minted head coach and NFL hall of fame player Deion Sanders.
Tyson transferred to Arizona State, sat out of the 2023 season, and the rest became history - it has worked out for the future NFL player over the last two seasons.
That doesn't mean that Tyson didn't feel remorse for how things ended with the Buffaloes, as chronicled by coach Sanders.
How Did Tyson Approach Reunion With Sanders?
Sanders opened up on the encounter between the two in his press conference earlier this week - stating that Tyson found his way back to the Colorado locker room to apologize for how his time with the program ended.
The hall-of-fame figure appreciated the words, but told Tyson that he didn't need to apologize for anything - also stating that he hoped that the NFL draft prospect would find himself selected inside of the top 10 come April.
This is a display of both the class that Sanders has, as well as Tyson's ever-evolving outgoing nature and humility.
Is Tyson Playing in Final Home Game?
Although nothing is set in stone until an official statement is made, it seems very likely that Tyson will be declaring for the 2026 NFL draft after the season.
The junior is widely regarded as the top prospect at receiver in the upcoming class - with many citing his advanced route running, willingness to play any role, and athleticism as just a small handful of many reasons as to why.
The injury question is one that will likely come up in the months to follow, as Tyson has also suffered a collarbone break and hamstring injury on top of the knee injury in his career, but many are choosing to overlook this in favor of the countless positives that are in frame.
Arizona State-Arizona is set for a start time of 7:00 P.M. MST on Friday night.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!