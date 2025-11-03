3 Winners From Arizona State's Victory Over Iowa State
TEMPE -- Arizona State has revived hope of playing for more than bowl eligibility with a gutsy five-point victory over Iowa State in week 10 of the season.
The triumph has re-invigorated hopes that the 2025 team can return to the Big 12 title game, as Cincinnati and Houston both aided that cause by dropping games themselves.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at three major winners from the victory before any of that discussion is covered.
Kenny Dillingham
Dillingham has re-invented himself in many ways over the last two seasons. Most important has been his unrequited trust in DC Brian Ward and OC Marcus Arroyo - both came through with stout performances once again following an off game against Houston.
Perhaps the most impressive in a long list of eye-opening feats that Dillingham has accomplished has been the ability to keep this team motivated through injuries and other less-than-ideal developments. The 2025 team has truly battled through an incredible amount of obstacles, and it's incredible that they are in a position to finish the regular season on the doorstep of 10 wins.
Jeff Sims
Sims is the man of the hour in Tempe - to the point that AD Graham Rossini has confirmed that his game-worn number 2 jersey will be on display at the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame.
The senior quarterback secured a program-record 228 rushing yards for a player at the position - catalyzing the offense with numerous substantial gains, none which were bigger than the 88-yard house call that was broken free on.
The former Nebraska starting QB hasn't received enough credit for what he did as a passer either - as he frequently connected with Chamon Metayer, Jalen Moss, and Malik McClain when it was needed. This was the best display from Sims when it came to playing the quarterback position and managing the game in an optimal manner.
Justin Wodtly
The senior edge rusher was absolutely incredible in the second half of the game - making his presence felt virtually everywhere.
Wodtly secured five total tackles, sacked Iowa State QB Rocco Becht in a key moment, and deflected a pass in what was a true all-around display of disruption.
The edge group as a whole deserves a requisite amount of credit after properly functioning without Prince Dorbah, but Wodtly deserves recognition for having the best game of his season by a significant amount.
Arizona State returns to play on November 15, when they face West Virginia in Tempe.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!