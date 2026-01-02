How Bowl Reflects ASU's Resilient but Imperfect Season

Arizona State's loss to Duke in the Sun Bowl told a much bigger story than their final score. In many ways, the game in El Paso encapsulated the Sun Devils’ 2025 season, full of heart, grit, and growth.

ASU entered the Sun Bowl short-handed, just like it had been for much of the year. Key starters were out across the offense and defense, forcing younger players into major roles.

Despite that, the Sun Devils still found a way to compete in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game that came down to the final minutes.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during a time out a the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Duke at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense Shows Promise Despite Missing Stars

The biggest positive from the Sun Bowl was the offense.

Backup quarterback Jeff Sims played the best game of his ASU career, throwing for a career-high yardage total and accounting for five touchdowns.

While Duke’s defense struggled, ASU still deserves credit for taking advantage.

Arizona State’s (23) runs the ball against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young running backs Jason Brown Jr. and Demarius Robinson both topped 100 yards from scrimmage , showing flashes of what the future could look like.

Wide receiver Jalen Moss also stepped up with a career day, proving he can be a reliable target when needed.

Even with a patchwork offensive line, ASU totaled more than 600 yards of offense . That kind of production was a reminder that the Sun Devils can move the ball, even when the roster is far from full strength.

Late Mistakes Prove Costly Once Again

Unfortunately, the same issues that haunted ASU all season showed up again.

A late fumble by Jason Brown and an interception by Sims in the final minutes sealed the loss. Special teams struggles and missed opportunities also played a role.

Defensively, injuries in the secondary left ASU vulnerable.

Sparky the Sun Devil celebrates a touchdown with Tony the Tiger during a game against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy took advantage, throwing for big yards and keeping the pressure on. While the defense made some key stops, it couldn’t hold on when it mattered most.

These mistakes didn’t define the team’s effort, but they did define the outcome, just like many games earlier in the year.

Arizona State’s Malik McClain (12) scores a touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Season That Still Moved the Program Forward

Even with the loss, the Sun Bowl should not overshadow what ASU accomplished.

Despite losing stars, battling injuries, and facing high expectations, the Sun Devils won eight games and stayed competitive all season.

Arizona State’s Jeff Sims (2) scores a two-point conversion against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham praised his players after the game, emphasizing the foundation they’ve built. With improved resources, staff stability, and momentum in recruiting, ASU appears positioned to reload rather than rebuild.

The Sun Bowl may have ended in disappointment, but it also showed why there’s real optimism in Tempe. This team fought to the very end just like it did all season long.