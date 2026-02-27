Keith Abney Discusses Relationship With Fellow NFL Bound Teammate

TEMPE -- Keith Abney II is heading into April's NFL draft with the hopes of being the highest selected Arizona State prospect since Will Sutton in 2014.

The former Sun Devil put together two of the best individual seasons from a defender within the program in 2024 and 2025 - the result is now a future of being projected to be selected in either the second or third round.

Abney is set to go through the process with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - both are expected to be high-impact players at the pro level from early on their careers. This is also a topic that the former discussed during media availability on Thursday morning.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abney Details Dynamic With Tyson

Abney truly believes that the most important area of the dynamic between he and Tyson lies in the fact that they pushed one another to be their best every single day while in Tempe.

"That's just something that's been going on between me and Jordyn. Been been locked in since we got we kind of got to Arizona State around the same time, going to the field early in the morning, getting working, doing releases, all the way down the field, 100 yards, at seven in the morning, right before workouts like stuff like that. Just, it's good just being with him and somebody that pushed me to be better, I push him to be better. And, you know, elite player like that, elite player like me, we just, we just get each other better every day. It's great."

The adage "iron sharpens iron" is one that is overused - especially in football terms - but is absolutely holds up in this instance. Both have evolved into bonafide superstars over the last several seasons playing alongside one another.

What has transpired over the 2024 and 2025 season has been due to equal parts team bonding with top-notch player development surrounding the duo. Tyson and Abney are now projected to land early in the draft, with both slated to fit into wherever the ultimate pro destination is.

Abney is taking part in on-field workouts on Friday, while Tyson is slated to skip workouts while focusing on interviews and medical testing. The hope is that the latter will be available to participate in on-field activities at Arizona State's pro day in March in the ultimate lead up into the draft in Pittsburgh, which starts on April 23.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

