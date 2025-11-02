Analyzing Kenny Dillingham's Post-Game Comments Following Iowa State Win
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils moved to 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play following a gritty victory that was equal parts physical and emotional over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.
The Sun Devils overcame numerous challenges, including news early in the week that starting QB Sam Leavitt would not play (he has since been ruled out for the season), along with the uncertain status of WR Jordyn Tyson and losing special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle for an unidentified period of time due to health issues.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham chronicled the win after the victory in several ways - Arizona State on SI covers a pair of key topics covered by the head coach in his press conference below.
Dillingham Gives Team Week Off
The Sun Devils will not practice during their scheduled off week - this came directly from the source.
"They're off until next Sunday... This has been an emotional season physically, mentally. These guys need to get away and come back ready for a three-game stretch where we can accomplish anything we want to accomplish. So I want these guys to get away"
The time off will ideally give the active players time to recuperate, recalibrate, and be ready for a physical week of practice ahead of a game against a West Virginia team that ran for nearly 300 yards against Houston.
This time off will also afford enough time for players such as Jordyn Tyson and Prince Dorbah to make a full return - perhaps Xavion Alford/Kyson Brown as well?
Jeff Sims Receives Praise
Sims came through with what might end up being the defining performance of his collegiate career - a 228 yard showing via the ground and a passing performance that was largely sharp became a clear catalyst behind the win despite multiple turnovers.
Dillingham didn't mince words when asked about Sims' performance in the face of conflict.
"That's Jeff. Jeff's a really good football player. That's the first time in his entire career that he's been in the same system for two years - and he had a week of practice... He threw the ball well, controlled the perimeter, he made all the plays..."
Sims will look to continue the positive momentum into the final three games of the season, as it appears that the coaching staff cracked the code on how to best utilize the dual threat in his second start of the 2025 campaign.
