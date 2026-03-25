Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham Discusses First Practice in Pads

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media after Tuesday's practice, which also marked the first session with the team wearing pads.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Sun Devils Still Dealing With Injuries

As unearthed by Dillingham prior to spring practices, there are several Sun Devils that have still yet to suit up three days in.

Running back Marquis Gillis returned to the field on Saturday after missing day one, while numerous other players remain out. Defensive tackle C.J. Fite is likely to return at some point during spring. Defensive linemen My'Keil Gardner and Zac Swanson remain out due to injuries that have lingered for some time, although the latter is closer to a return. Wide receivers Harry Hassmann (knee) and Derek Eusebio (foot) are out for spring, although the former's absence will span longer.

Arizona State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds works with lineman Zac Swanson (92) during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and DL Ramar Williams are both recovering from shoulder injuries to wrap up the current injury issues. Wilson's prognosis is promising, as he underwent surgery at some point in December, and he should be ready to return well in advance of the season.

Dillingham Offers Mixed Reviews of Tuesday's Practice

While there were highlight plays that were created by ASU's wide receiver and cornerback rooms, Dillingham was a bit mixed on how the team performed overall.

Having an "off" day isn't entirely shocking, as the Sun Devil roster is comprised of many new players, with a large sum of the returners being players that did not start last season. Lapses of focus are expected at some points of the ramp-up into the season - they just cannot be extensive or consistent ones.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Battle Continues

The spring is going to be dominanted by the quarterback battle that has the potential to rage on until August.

Cutter Boley is the presumed leader in the clubhouse, although senior Mikey Keene is fighting to take over as well. True freshman Jake Fette and redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer are factoring into the race in their own right, although to a lesser extent currently.

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham heaped praise on all four of the gifted passers after practice - bringing up how evident it is that both Boley and Keene are extensively experienced. Dillingham brought up how evident it is that Fette possesses elite talent, while he praised Dyer for growing an incredible amount mechanically and in the minutia of playing quarterback in recent months.