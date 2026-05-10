Why Jake Fette Will Be ASU's Quarterback of Future

TEMPE -- The upcoming Arizona State Sun Devils football season is approaching rapidly, as just 118 days remain until the team kicks the season off against Morgan State on September 5.

While eyes will likely be fixated on expected starting QB Cutter Boley , there is already a sense in the air that a highly regarded freshman prospect is the future of the program at the position.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Fette (El Paso, TX.) has long been considered one of the most prolific passers and top prospects in the class of 2026, with the 4-star recruit staying true to his commitment to the Sun Devils for well over a year - officially signing in early December 2025.

Now, Fette is locked into a four-way battle to be the starting quarterback. Although it cannot be ruled out that he will earn the starting role, that direction isn't expected at the moment. Even though this, the sentiment continues to grow that he is the player that fans believed Sam Leavitt would become last season.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Fette Appears More Polished Than Expected

One of the biggest points of caution regarding Fette's transition to collegiate football is that he played in a "lower division" in Texas and didn't receive much classical training in the intricacies of the position.

The "Elite 11" participant from last summer managed to shed nearly all of these concerns during spring camp, as his footwork appeared to be clean in large part, while his mechanics were sharp in complement. He had a fairly easy time making different types of throws, looked poised in the pocket, and flashed a gear of athleticism that evoked memories of Leavitt.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most encouraging development here is that Fette avoided making a high volume of errors that are frequently tied to a lack of experience. He truly looks ready to participate in game action if called upon, and that should be considered an unbridled victory.

Fette Remains Future of Program

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Don't get Fette not being favored to take over as the starting quarterback twisted. Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo are absolutely thrilled that Fette showed faith in them throughout the recruiting process. Fette's early impressions, the ease of his transition from El Paso to Tempe, and Arizona State's ever-growing financial support are all major keys that should keep the possible NFL prospect in-house for many years to come.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State looks to be set at the quarterback position for the long haul.