Why Jake Fette Will Be ASU's Quarterback of Future
TEMPE -- The upcoming Arizona State Sun Devils football season is approaching rapidly, as just 118 days remain until the team kicks the season off against Morgan State on September 5.
While eyes will likely be fixated on expected starting QB Cutter Boley, there is already a sense in the air that a highly regarded freshman prospect is the future of the program at the position.
Jake Fette (El Paso, TX.) has long been considered one of the most prolific passers and top prospects in the class of 2026, with the 4-star recruit staying true to his commitment to the Sun Devils for well over a year - officially signing in early December 2025.
Now, Fette is locked into a four-way battle to be the starting quarterback. Although it cannot be ruled out that he will earn the starting role, that direction isn't expected at the moment. Even though this, the sentiment continues to grow that he is the player that fans believed Sam Leavitt would become last season.
Fette Appears More Polished Than Expected
One of the biggest points of caution regarding Fette's transition to collegiate football is that he played in a "lower division" in Texas and didn't receive much classical training in the intricacies of the position.
The "Elite 11" participant from last summer managed to shed nearly all of these concerns during spring camp, as his footwork appeared to be clean in large part, while his mechanics were sharp in complement. He had a fairly easy time making different types of throws, looked poised in the pocket, and flashed a gear of athleticism that evoked memories of Leavitt.
Perhaps the most encouraging development here is that Fette avoided making a high volume of errors that are frequently tied to a lack of experience. He truly looks ready to participate in game action if called upon, and that should be considered an unbridled victory.
Fette Remains Future of Program
Don't get Fette not being favored to take over as the starting quarterback twisted. Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo are absolutely thrilled that Fette showed faith in them throughout the recruiting process. Fette's early impressions, the ease of his transition from El Paso to Tempe, and Arizona State's ever-growing financial support are all major keys that should keep the possible NFL prospect in-house for many years to come.
Arizona State looks to be set at the quarterback position for the long haul.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.