Kenny Dillingham Discusses Arizona State's Much-Improved Effort

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils began the first practice of what is their last full week of spring on Tuesday-- this is the last opportunity to make an impression and secure on-field work for a team that is largely new in 2026.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham wasn't incredibly pleased with the team's effort last Saturday, but the team bounced back in the most recent session, according to the 35-year old head coach himself.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Key Arizona State Players Returning to Form

One of the main things that has held the team back from becoming completely familiar with one another is the injuries they have faced over recent weeks. While players such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson have missed the whole spring, others have been gradually reintroduced into different rotations.

Those who have made returns include C.J. Fite , MyKeil Gardner, Marquis Gillis, and Zac Swanson, who is once again suiting up in uniform after missing the better part of a year due to a foot injury.

Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite gives the forks up sign during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Cornerbacks Have Strong Day

A major storyline over the last four weeks has been the wide receivers and cornerbacks being a match made in heaven, thus far. The wideouts have stood out on a large scale, with Reed Harris, Omarion Miller, and Raiden Vines-Bright being particular standouts in an effort to replace Jordyn Tyson.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LSU transfer Ashton Stamps has been the consistent standout at cornerback during the offseason, although he hasn't been the only one. DaQuwan Dunn has been a pleasant surprise as a freshman, while Rodney Bimage Jr. looks to be the part of a legitimate high-level NFL prospect. Tuesday's practice was won by the corners, according to Dillingham - Arizona State on SI would tend to agree, as several astute pass breakups were witnessed during the practice.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Hosts Key Recruit Again

The Sun Devils hosted local Basha offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand for the third time in as many weeks on Tuesday - the soon-to-be senior is the highest rated player in Arizona and has already expressed a great deal of interest in ASU as a destination.

While Hildebrand's recruiting process is ongoing, there's little denying that the Sun Devils are in a strong position to secure what would be a blue-chip addition for Saga Tuitele and the upcoming 2027 class as a whole for the state/national environment.

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) celebrates winning the Open state championship against Chandler at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images