Kenny Dillingham Discusses Arizona State's Much-Improved Effort
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils began the first practice of what is their last full week of spring on Tuesday-- this is the last opportunity to make an impression and secure on-field work for a team that is largely new in 2026.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham wasn't incredibly pleased with the team's effort last Saturday, but the team bounced back in the most recent session, according to the 35-year old head coach himself.
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Key Arizona State Players Returning to Form
One of the main things that has held the team back from becoming completely familiar with one another is the injuries they have faced over recent weeks. While players such as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson have missed the whole spring, others have been gradually reintroduced into different rotations.
Those who have made returns include C.J. Fite, MyKeil Gardner, Marquis Gillis, and Zac Swanson, who is once again suiting up in uniform after missing the better part of a year due to a foot injury.
Arizona State Cornerbacks Have Strong Day
A major storyline over the last four weeks has been the wide receivers and cornerbacks being a match made in heaven, thus far. The wideouts have stood out on a large scale, with Reed Harris, Omarion Miller, and Raiden Vines-Bright being particular standouts in an effort to replace Jordyn Tyson.
LSU transfer Ashton Stamps has been the consistent standout at cornerback during the offseason, although he hasn't been the only one. DaQuwan Dunn has been a pleasant surprise as a freshman, while Rodney Bimage Jr. looks to be the part of a legitimate high-level NFL prospect. Tuesday's practice was won by the corners, according to Dillingham - Arizona State on SI would tend to agree, as several astute pass breakups were witnessed during the practice.
Arizona State Hosts Key Recruit Again
The Sun Devils hosted local Basha offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand for the third time in as many weeks on Tuesday - the soon-to-be senior is the highest rated player in Arizona and has already expressed a great deal of interest in ASU as a destination.
While Hildebrand's recruiting process is ongoing, there's little denying that the Sun Devils are in a strong position to secure what would be a blue-chip addition for Saga Tuitele and the upcoming 2027 class as a whole for the state/national environment.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.