Kenny Dillingham Divulges Positive Injury Updates for Arizona State
TEMPE -- The lofty goals that the Arizona State football program held heading into the 2025 season are still attainable as the final bye week of the season is upon them.
Now is the time for key players to be on the mend ahead of the final three games of the season, and head coach Kenny Dillingham gave a positive outlook on several players' status moving ahead when asked by Arizona State on SI on Monday.
Dillingham Gives Positive Update on Stars
“I think Prince Dorbah has a really good shot. I think Tate Romney has a really good shot to return on those two games. You know, we're still, you know, X (Alford) is working his butt off to try to get back, whether that's West Virginia, you know, he's doing everything he can to get back. JT (Jordyn Tyson) is doing everything he can to get back. His timeline is probably more Colorado, you know, from, you know, where his injury was, you know, it's probably tending more to have a chance at that one, but he's doing everything he can to get back."
Dorbah has been on the player availability report on and off over the last several weeks. He missed the game against Iowa State, but it appears as if the off week will afford the talented edge rusher enough time to make it back.
Romney provides quality depth at the linebacker spot in tandem with sophomore Martell Hughes behind entrenched starters Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook.
As for Tyson, it appears as if the timeline that is currently in play is likelier to point to a return on November 22 against his former team in Colorado. The door is also open for Alford to return before the end of the season after missing every game since the date with Texas State on September 13.
Dillingham More Pessimistic on Another Star
Dillingham's report on starting RB Kyson Brown wasn't as hopeful - as there is a chance that the junior misses the rest of the season.
"Sip’s, I mean, sip (Brown) is probably going to be out for the year. That's just not trending. And you know, he's doing everything he can to get back to it's just not training in that direction for him to return this year.”
Brown was injured early in the loss to Mississippi State on September 6, missed the next game in response, and attempted to play in the opening two games of conference play in succession - he has since been ruled out for every game post-Utah, which was a game in which the Mississippi native suited up but didn't play in.
