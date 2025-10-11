Arizona State at Utah: Game Info, Prediction, Preview, and Picks
TEMPE -- The 21st-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) are seeking a spotless start to conference play as they hit the road against the Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1) in what is a major battle between conference contenders.
An already challenging matchup became even tougher when Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt was downgraded to doubtful on Thursday night coming off of an off week, while the Utes are fresh off of a bye week of their own.
Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, things to watch, a game prediction, and more.
Game Information
WHO: #21 Arizona State at Utah
WHERE: Rice-Eccels Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah
WHEN: 7:15 P.M. AZT/MST
T.V. Network: ESPN
The Skinny: The Utes have reshaped their offense in the 2025 season behind the hiring of Jason Beck as offensive coordinator and bringing former New Mexico QB Devon Dampier in at quarterback.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has spoken at length as to how unique the Utah offense is this season - as they always have the plus-one at their disposal, rarely gift the opportunity to generate negative plays, and have a consistent ability to generate explosive plays.
Utah's defensive front is also a challenge in and of itself - as is the potential inclement weather that will likely favort the Utes.
What to Watch: How Jeff Sims Starts Game
The super senior is likely to start his second game with the Arizona State program with the unfortunate truth that Leavitt is unlikely to play.
One of the biggest struggles surrounding the Sun Devils' 4-1 beginning to the season has been uneven starts from within the game script - the former Nebraska starting QB will be tasked with easing into a game that favors Utah, with his running ability and the complimentary backfield that has been one of the best attacks in the conference.
Dillingham has said that there will be no changes made to the approach with Sims - showing belief in Sims' ability to lead the offense is paramount, as is the predication on feeding Jordyn Tyson and other supporting pieces in the passing game in pockets.
What to Watch: Arizona State Pass Rush vs Utah Tackles
Utah has not one - but two phenomenal offensive tackles. LT Caleb Lomu and RT Spencer Fano have built up cases to be selected in the first half of the first round of the 2026 NFL draft behind standout play for multiple seasons.
The Utes' phenomenal line, Beck's playcalling, and Dampier's dynamic dual threat ability all lend pointed challenges for an Arizona State front seven that has been noticeably improved compared to a year ago.
Arizona State DC Brian Ward stated that he was strongly convicted that the game would be determined in the trenches in his talk with media earlier in the week.
The Sun Devils' 19 sacks as a unit places them among the best in the entire FBS - Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and even interior lineman such as C.J. Fite will be tested against not only the elite tackle duo, but also with the quality that is on the interior of the offensive line.
PREDICTION: 20-17 Utah Win
Arizona State still has the ability to win this game - even if Leavitt is absent. The Sun Devils have potential matchup advantages when it comes to leveraging field position, winning the turnover battle, and possibly having another efficient game on the ground - Tyson remains a major matchup quirk as well.
The game is shaping up to be one that is determined by who has the ball last, and Utah's unique offense sets them up to hold the ball for lengthy periods of time themselves - a last-second field goal from either squad is a reasonable conclusion to the game, but Utah gets the slight edge for the moment.
