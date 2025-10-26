Malik McClain, Keyshaun Elliott Open Up on Loss to Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the Houston Cougars on Saturday night in Tempe.
The defeat significantly complicated the program's path to another Big 12 title game, as they now fall behind the Utah Utes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Cougars - while already being behind the pair of undefeated squads in the league.
Star linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and breakout wide receiver Malik McClain spoke to media in the post-game press conference prior to head coach Kenny Dillingham taking the stand - there is still belief in the squad despite the ultimately disheartening loss.
To watch the full press conference, view below
Below is a partial transcript from the press conference.
McClain on Stepping Up Without Tyson
"You know, as best as you know, being a game, and you know, be in the game and, you know, contribute, you know, from the JT going down, you know, we had to change some things around. So, you know, I just had to play my 111 play my part, and just make the plays when they came."
McClain on Offensive Struggles
"It was a lot of things, multitude of things. I think we just need to stay on the field. You know, got to convert third downs and, you know, we got to score in the red zone. And that's, that's our Achilles heel right now."
McClain on Impacrt of Strong Performance Moving Forward
"Well, I think I definitely, you know, earn some trust with their teammates. You know, it feels good to make plays for the team. You know, when you don't make plays, you know, you just want to do good for the guys. You know, it's a team sport. I want to contribute any way I can."
Elliott on Giving Credit to Houston
"They did a good job, you know, collecting blocks. I still think, you know, I know we're the more physical team, you know, at times. You know, that wasn't on what we were putting on film. They were getting up to us driving blocks. But, you know, like I said, they're just a good football team. They're under-looked and overlooked. I mean, it's a solid football team that's gonna win a lot of games."
Elliott on Processing the Loss
"Yeah, any loss sucks, especially at home. We don't sell these crowds out to lose like that - we don't want that as players, on the next week."
