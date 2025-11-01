Arizona State Star Remains Unlikely to Play vs Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to earn their sixth win of the season on Saturday morning, when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 championship game.
Both programs have suffered their fair share of poor injury luck during the 2025 season - this has boiled over into what was supposed to be one of the most crucial conference games of the regular season.
Nothing changed from Thursday to Friday in the mandated player availability report - outside of the report of a season-ending injury from earlier in the day in which head coach Kenny Dillingham revealed.
OUT
TE Jayden Fortier, RB Kyson Brown, DL Zac Swanson, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DB Tommy Romano, OL Matai Jefferson, QB Sam Leavitt
Leavitt was officially ruled out for the season by coach Dillingham early Friday morning and will undergo season-ending surgery. The redshirt sophomore will no longer be required to be added to the availability report once the surgery is complete, much similar to what happened with LB Zyrus Fiaseu.
OUT - 1st Half
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Rowser's targeting penalty in the second half of the loss to Houston is unfortunately carrying over into the first half of this game - the Sun Devils will lilely turn to Jack Bal and potentially Montana Warren in that timeframe.
DOUBTFUL
LB Tate Romney, WR Jordyn Tyson
Romney appears poised to miss his second consecutive contest after popping up on the injury report ahead of last week's game. Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, and Martell Hughes will remain key contributors regardless.
Tyson's status has not improved over the week, so it is reasonable to believe that it will be a second straight game without him in tandem with Leavitt. Malik McClain, Jaren Hamilton, and Jalen Moss have major opportunities to step up with Jeff Sims as the starting QB.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Prince Dorbah, OL Joey Su'a
Dorbah's status was upgraded from doubtful to questionable last week, but he exited the Houston game as well after being on the injury report on and off this season. It certainly appears as if Dorbah will attempt to give it a go if possible, further backing up an already strong edge rushing group.
Arizona State is set to face Iowa State at 10 A.M. AZT on Saturday morning from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
