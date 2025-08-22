Irish Pub Attempting to Attract CFB Fans Has Amusing Kansas State Flag Mixup
Farmageddon approaches.
On Saturday, the 2025 college football season will open in Dublin, Ireland, with Kansas State and Iowa State facing off in a rivalry matchup that goes back more than a century. It’s the second straight year we’ve gotten a kickoff game in Ireland, with Georgia Tech’s upset win over Florida State last year still living large in the minds of many college football fans.
This week, pubs across Dublin made accommodations to welcome fans of both the Wildcats and the Cyclones to their establishments. Some of those accommodations went better than others.
As several people pointed out on social media, a few pubs were flying school flags outside their doors to signal to fans that they were ready to provide them with beers. Some of those flags were exactly what you would expect—the school banners for Iowa State and Kansas State.
Some of them were flags for Kansas, the state.
This is simply a delightful bit of fandom lost in translation. While the flag might not be right, the message still comes through clear enough—Kansas fans, you are welcome here.
Flags aside, it seems as though the vibes in Dublin are high for the college football fans getting ready for the game tomorrow.
The game kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, with several more Week Zero games following after.
College football is officially back.