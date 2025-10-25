Why Kenny Dillingham Has Coolest Seat in College Football
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has gone from one of perceived instability and strife to one that is one of the more desirable situations in all of college football in an incredibly short amount of time.
The Sun Devils went to going from Dirk Koetter Dennis Erickson to Todd Graham to Herm Edwards in a span of less than 10 years - the Edwards era of which expoused the instability in full force.
Kenny Dillingham's hiring was ultimately seen as a risky move when it was done in November 2022 - as the Arizona state alum was just 32 years old, had never held a head coaching post, and carried uncertainty when it came to the ability to build a staff around him
Dillingham has since proved doubters wrong at nearly every turn - even famously taking the program to a first-ever College Football Playoff when it wasn't expected in any manner.
This has resulted in the head coach virtually being assured a seat at the coaches' table in Tempe as long as he wants it - Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports believes his job security is the most stable of anyone in the Big 12.
"And then, there’s Dillingham, fresh off a Big 12 title, a win over Texas Tech last week, and loving life at his alma mater. If Dillingham leaves ASU any time soon, it will be on his own accord."
There is zero question surrounding the status of Dillingham's job security - the more pointed question is if there will be a job that opens up that entices the 35-year old to depart.
Are There Any Outside Jobs That Dillingham Would Consider?
The best frame of mind to take in life is never say never - there is almost never a situation that is solved in absolutes.
However, Tempe is Dillingham's home, Arizona State is his dream job, and virtually all of his roots are set up in the Phoenix area.
It truly feels as if a job to the level of Alabama would have to open up for this to even be a conversation - even Dillingham has poked fun at rumors that have popped up in recent weeks, making a joke about thinking he might get fired.
Ultimately, Arizona State is on the trajectory to become a long-term Big 12 power, Dillingham has an opportunity to build a legacy that exceeds even that of Frank Kush, and the program has potential to become a destination in college football.
