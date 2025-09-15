Sun Devils' Dillingham Listed as Candidate for West Coast School
This past Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils got back to the win column. The Sun Devils bounced back this past Sunday against Texas State and picked up a good 34-15 win. The Sun Devils now move to 2-1 on the young season and will look to keep the momentum going in Week 4 of the season.
The Sun Devils will open up Big 12 play against the Baylor Bears. That should be a good matchup between two teams that are looking to start conference play on a high note. A lot of people are going to have their eyes on this matchup. The Sun Devils are looking to show that they are still the team to beat in the conference.
Before we get to this Saturday, there was some news coming out of Week 3 that the Sun Devils and their fans have to keep a close eye on. The Sun Devils' former Pac-12 rival, the UCLA Bruins, who are now in the Big Ten, fired their head coach. The Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster. Foster was fired after the Bruins got off to a horrible start to the season in 2025. They have not won any games so far this season. They dropped to 0-3 after Week 3.
Arizona State's head coach, Kenny Dillingham, has been a top candidate to land the UCLA Bruins football head coaching job.
- "This one may be the longest shot, but is it really? Dillingham is one of the loudest, dynamic coaches in the nation and has done a tremendous job turning around the Sun Devils," said Conor Moreno of UCLA on SI.
- "Sure, Arizona State as a program is in a better spot than UCLA, having just made a miraculous run to the College Football Playoff, but imagine if Dillingham were surrounded by more resources, better facilities, a stronger conference, and most importantly, more money."
- "The Bruins can certainly outbid Arizona State, and if Jarmond and UCLA's search committee are serious about landing a program changer, then they need to throw all the money they can at Dillingham."
In this day and age of where College Football is at. This type of move is something that we can see happen. The Sun Devils have been put on notice, and it is going to be interesting to see how it plays out.
