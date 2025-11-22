3 Key Offensive Players For Arizona State Against Colorado
TEMPE -- The eighth win of the season is within reach for the Arizona State Sun Devils later on today against the reeling Colorado Buffaloes.
While Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have hope moving forward behind freshman QB Julian Lewis, the roster has many holes that can be pointed out and exploited by what looks to be a more talented team on paper.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has numerous weapons at his disposal after putting forth two successful offensive showings against Iowa State and West Virginia - the matchup advantage points to another successful showing, but the game must be played in order to validate this position.
ASU on SI explores three players on the offensive side of the ball that won't only be crucial to putting points on the board - but also setting the tone early in a very winnable game.
Raleek Brown
Brown is in prime position to have his best game in weeks tonight.
The junior running back is a diverse rusher - being able to run outside of the tackles, on the inside, in the power game, and everything in between, while also being a quality receiver.
The Colorado rushing defense will also play into Brown being a key power broker in the game, as will the ASU offensive line - which will be covered below.
Max Iheanachor
The senior right tackle has frequently been tabbed as an NFL prospect behind enticing physical traits, growth as an overall blocker, and a perceived high level of potential.
Iheanachor will be tasked with setting the tone on the edges of the line against a questionable Colorado defensive front, while also setting up QB Jeff Sims and Brown to be successful in the outside run game.
The offensive line as a whole is vital to the offensive operations, but Iheanachor stands out amongst the five starters.
Jordyn Tyson
This is a major what-if, as Tyson's status for the game is still questionable - this makes him all the more vital to oeprations.
If Tyson does in fact go, he ultimately opens up the passing game even more than it has been over the last two games, as recent breakouts such as Jalen Moss and Malik McClain will inherently benefit, while Chamon Metayer will remains as secure of an option in the short-intermediate game as they come.
If Tyson doesn't play, the Sun Devils are still in an optimal position to succeed - this is ultimately something to monitor either way.
