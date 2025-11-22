All Sun Devils

3 Key Offensive Players For Arizona State Against Colorado

The Sun Devil offense is in a position to take off this week.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The eighth win of the season is within reach for the Arizona State Sun Devils later on today against the reeling Colorado Buffaloes.

While Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have hope moving forward behind freshman QB Julian Lewis, the roster has many holes that can be pointed out and exploited by what looks to be a more talented team on paper.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has numerous weapons at his disposal after putting forth two successful offensive showings against Iowa State and West Virginia - the matchup advantage points to another successful showing, but the game must be played in order to validate this position.

lknlkn
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU on SI explores three players on the offensive side of the ball that won't only be crucial to putting points on the board - but also setting the tone early in a very winnable game.

Raleek Brown

Brown is in prime position to have his best game in weeks tonight.

The junior running back is a diverse rusher - being able to run outside of the tackles, on the inside, in the power game, and everything in between, while also being a quality receiver.

The Colorado rushing defense will also play into Brown being a key power broker in the game, as will the ASU offensive line - which will be covered below.

fweeffewef
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor

The senior right tackle has frequently been tabbed as an NFL prospect behind enticing physical traits, growth as an overall blocker, and a perceived high level of potential.

Iheanachor will be tasked with setting the tone on the edges of the line against a questionable Colorado defensive front, while also setting up QB Jeff Sims and Brown to be successful in the outside run game.

The offensive line as a whole is vital to the offensive operations, but Iheanachor stands out amongst the five starters.

Jordyn Tyson

This is a major what-if, as Tyson's status for the game is still questionable - this makes him all the more vital to oeprations.

If Tyson does in fact go, he ultimately opens up the passing game even more than it has been over the last two games, as recent breakouts such as Jalen Moss and Malik McClain will inherently benefit, while Chamon Metayer will remains as secure of an option in the short-intermediate game as they come.

If Tyson doesn't play, the Sun Devils are still in an optimal position to succeed - this is ultimately something to monitor either way.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.