Arizona State's Kickoff Time vs Texas Tech Revealed
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a massive week seven bout against the Utah Utes - one that has the potential to once again shape the outlook of the Big 12 in the 2025 season.
That didn't stop the Big 12 conference from announcing the kickoff time for what is potentially the most significant game of the conference's season, the following week between the Sun Devils and Texas Tech.
Arizona State vs Texas Tech Kickoff Time, Network
Date: October 18
Time: 1:30 MST/Arizona time
Network: Fox
The game is set to be the earliest kickoff at Mountain America Stadium in three seasons - as the Brigham Young game in 2024 was a 1:30 P.M. kickoff - no home game since Oregon State in 2022 (12:15 kickoff) has started earlier than this upcoming matchup.
The Sun Devils are heading into the upcoming game against Utah with a 4-1 record - having won three consecutive games heading into the week six bye, while the Red Raiders are 5-0, having won all five games in dominant fashion. The Red Raiders soundly defeated Utah and Houston to begin conference play and potentially has the best defense in the conference to this point.
Joey McGuire's squad is set to face the Kansas Jayhawks - who are coming off of a victory over UCF last week. A victory by both the Red Raiders and Sun Devils creates the potential for more stakes to be raised in the game - possibly in the form of college football media coming to Tempe. "Big Noon Kickoff" - Fox's traveling pregame show - has the potential to come to Tempe, although they typically attend the game that kicks off at noon EST.
ESPN's "College Gameday" also could consider Tempe as a destination, although a pair of SEC games are competition as well in Ole Miss-Georgia and Tennessee-Alabama.
The intrigue of this matchup goes beyond the magnitude of the scope of the Big 12 season - Texas Tech and Arizona State are currently in fierce competition when it comes to who is the power broker in the league moving into the future. Kenny Dillingham and his staff have cultivated a program in which player development is paramount, while the Red Raiders have doubled down on NIL advantages coupled with transfer portal usage.
Texas Tech defeated Arizona State by a score of 30-22 in Lubbock last season.
