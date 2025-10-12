Arizona State Reveals Final Injury Report vs Utah
TEMPE -- The #21 Arizona State Sun Devils have found themselves in a difficult position on Saturday night in a road battle against a fellow Big 12 contender in the Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils and Kenny Dillingham entered week six (the bye week) not extremely optimistic that players that had previously been out would be able to return - while some good news did come early in the week in the confirmed return of an impact player, things came crashing down with an untimely drop in the report on Thursday night.
The program officially unveiled the gameday report just before kickoff - with everything that was expected to unfold being confirmed.
Arizona State on SI breaks down the final status of key players below.
IN: Montana Warren, Kyson Brown, Jalen Moss
Warren returns this week after being out the previous two games against Baylor and TCU. Kyndrich Breedlove is likely to remain the starting player at nickelback, but Warren will be welcome and capable depth - he should see time on the field.
Brown was listed as questionable earlier in the week, but is officially active. The junior missed the win over Texas State and was not able to find proper footing in the two games that followed in response to an injury suffered in week two.
Moss is a welcome return to the lineup after missing the last four games following the season-opening victory over Northern Arizona. It is unclear how many snaps the slot receiver will see, but the Fresno State transfer has potential to make a major impact in short-yard situations.
OUT: Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Zac Swanson, Zyrus Fiaseu
Leavitt is officially inactive and was seen walking in Rice-Eccels Stadium with a boot after being downgraded to doubtful on Thursday night. Jeff Sims will receive the start at quarterback.
Alford has been out since week three due to an undisclosed injury, with Adrian "Boogie" Wilson set to continue stepping into a starting role for the time being. Swanson returned for the win over TCU after working back from a foot injury suffered in April but is once again out for this battle. Fiaseu will miss his second consecutive game tonight - with sophomore LB Martell Hughes set to step into the role held by the senior.
Arizona State and Utah are set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M. AZT - although the start time has potential to be pushed back due to weather.
