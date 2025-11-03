Arizona State's Week 12 Kickoff Time Announced
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the midst of their second and final off week of the season ahead of a potential stretch run to another Big 12 title game.
Arizona State sits at 6-3 at the three-quarter mark of the 2025 campaign - having earned hard-fought victories over Baylor, TCU, and top-10 ranked Texas Tech despite a myriad of factors going against them to this stage of the year.
Now, the Sun Devils must focus on winning the final three games of the season in what should be more manageable competition compared to what has been seen over the last six weeks - the first obstacle in the way is the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Big 12 conference officially announced start times for the week 12 games that are now less than two weeks away - the Sun Devils will take on the Mountaineers in what is a rare morning start time in Tempe.
The game is set to kick-off at 11:00 A.M. MST and will once again be broadcast on TNT - this will be the third broadcast on the network this season, after also playing against Texas State and Iowa State on the station.
Arizona State-West Virginia is More Interesting Than Meets the Eye
- This marks the return to Tempe for West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez - who was famously the head coach at the University of Arizona from 2012-17. Rodriguez did not win a game in Tempe, but does have ample experience coaching at Mountain America Stadium.
- West Virginia defeated Houston 45-35 in week 10 - the same Houston that handed Arizona State their first home loss since November 25, 2023. The Mountaineers' run game was absolutely phenomenal in the victory, as they gained almost 300 yards via the ground.
- This will be the first home start for Jeff Sims at Arizona State - as the previous three games he started in (Cincinnati, Utah, Iowa State) were all on the road. The senior is seeking to use the Iowa State performance as a springboard against competition that appears to be a step down on paper.
- This game has potential to mark the return of star players such as WR Jordyn Tyson, who has missed the last two games, and Kyson Brown - who has either been at limited capacity or has missed games since exiting the week two battle with Mississippi State.
