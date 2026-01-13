Arizona State Lands Another Defensive Back Commitment Monday Night

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils' 2026 transfer portal class is now approaching completion just under two weeks after the portal opened up on January 2.

There's little doubt that head coach Kenny Dillingham hasn't left any stone unturned, as Arizona State entered Monday having secured the signing of 20 different players to this point.

The assortment of talent brought in featured a strong balance of high-end talent (three four-star signees), as well as filling positional needs - as multiple running backs, quarterbacks, and defensive backs have been added throughout the process.

Another DB was secured on Monday night, extending the number of pledges to play in Tempe during the 2026 season to a total of 21.

Arizona State Earns Another DB Pledge

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported alongside CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer that Penn State DB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter committed to the Sun Devils.

"BREAKING: Penn State DB transfer Antoine "AJ" Belgrave-Shorter has signed with Arizona State after tallying 14 tackles in 144 defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman this season, sources tell..."

Belgrave-Shorter spent two seasons at Penn State after signing to play for James Franklin as a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, with his 20 career tackle mark being somewhat modest, although he did secure five of the 20 in a game against Ohio State in 2025.

Sun Devils' Secondary Filling Out

The cornerback room looks to be mostly set, with Rodney Bimage Jr., Ashton Stamps, Caleb Chester, and Joseph Smith projecting to be the key rotation players at the position in 2026, although spring and fall camp both must be held first to iron out conclusions.

The safety room is fascinating, as Adrian "Boogie" Wilson should return as a regular starter after replacing star Xavion Alford just three games into the campaign, while Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls beings lots of experience and sure tackling to the table. Florida International transfer Jessiah McGrew totaled four interceptions and two forced fumbles in his freshman season, appearing to be an ideal fit in Brian Ward's turnover-happy defense.

What Will ASU Target to Fill Out Class?

While the positional distribution has been quite strong among the additions, there are a small handful of spots that must be addressed to round out the rest of the class. This includes both offensive line and defensive line - which includes both interior/outside positions of those spots after both sides of the trenches experienced much turnover.

