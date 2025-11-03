Previewing Arizona State Women's Basketball Season Opener
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball team opens up the 2025-26 season - and the first game of the Molly Miller era - tonight when they welcome Coppin State to Tempe.
The program has had a rough go since the turn of the decade - as they have failed to reach the NCAA tournament since the 2018-19 season - however there is renewed hope heading into the Miller era.
Miller has won 297 games across 10 seasons as ahead coach at the collegiate level, and now begins a new era at the power five level with a team that holds much promise.
Arizona State on SI previews the game below - with some help from the official Sun Devil Athletics site.
UP NEXT
"The Sun Devil women’s basketball team opens the 2025-26 season on Monday night (6:30 pm MST) when it hosts Coppin State in what will be the debut of new Sun Devil head coach Molly Miller."
WATCH/LISTEN
"Monday’s season opener can be seen on ESPN+/Alex Coil (play-by-play) and Kelly Burke (color analyst). The game can also be heard on KDUS AM 1060. Pregame coverage will start at 6 p.m. The state of Arizona’s 2010 & 2019 Broadcaster of the Year, Jeff Munn is in his 22nd season as the voice of ASU WBB. He will be joined by former Sun Devil head coach Maura McHugh."
Arizona State's Potential Starting Five
G Acacia Hayes
G Gabby Elliott
G Last-Tear Poa
F McKinna Brackens
C Timya Grice
Elliott, Poa, and Brackens appear to be shoe-ins to start the opening game. Elliott is the most experienced player on the roster and has potential to be the go-to bucket getter after several successful seasons as a scorer at the power league level. Poa has been given high praise by the coaching staff and was seeking to receive a bigger role after playing a more subdued one at LSU. Brackens is one of the most-discussed breakout candidates in the Big 12 after having a successful sophomore season at UNLV in 2024-25.
There is a possibility that senior Marley Washenitz starts over Hayes - that could go either way. However, Hayes might provide more value as a slasher/creator for the shooters on the perimeter. Grice is a 6'5" center that was one of the best players in the Houston area before committing to play for Arizona State ahead of the 2024-25 season - the redshirt freshman unfortunately missed all of that campaign due to injury.
