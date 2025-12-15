Tracking Key Notes From Arizona State Win Over Oregon State

TEMPE -- Molly Miller and the Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program now sits at a 12-0 record to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Although the 55-53 overtime triumph over Oregon State in what was an overtime game came more difficult than anticipated, the team continues to find numerous ways to secure victories, as they truly have embodied Miller's grit-and-grind approach to the game throughout the month-plus of non-conference play.

Now one game remains before Arizona State opens up Big 12 play on Dec 21 against the Colorado Buffaloes - ASU on SI explores key happenings from the win over Oregon State before sights are turned to the final game of the road trip.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) drives to the basket against the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Notes, Results From Game

This extends the best start to a season in the history of the women's basketball program. Miller continues to be perfect in her short time in Tempe, and now has 309 wins as a head coach.

Arizona State's defense was once again incredibly disruptive, as they created 21 turnovers, held Oregon State to 38% from the field, and shut down the Beavers' offense in general. but particularly in the overtime period.

Senior guard and leading scorer Gabby Elliott followed up her 27-point showing in the 74-60 win over Penn State with an uncharacteristically off game on Sunday. Elliott finished with just seven points on 2-16 from the floor.

Heloisa Carrera continues to be a revelation for Miller. The 6'2" sophomore has enjoyed an expanded role after playing sparingly at Ole Miss last season - the Brazil native scored 12 points and hauled in seven rebounds in yet another strong showing.

Junior forward McKinna Brackens continues to take steps towards stardom in her first season in Tempe. The former UNLV standout scored 12 points on 5-8 shooting, also having increased numerous statistical totals for the season in the process - including scoring, rebounds, and efficiency from the floor.

Last-Tear Poa came up in the most significant of manners to close the overtime period. The senior guard and former budding star at LSU knocked down a three-point look with 17 seconds left to give the Sun Devils the lead. Poa has somewhat struggled to find a footing since returning from a hand injury in recent games, but continues to be as reliable as possible in big moments.

The Sun Devils are set to close out non-conference play on Tuesday night in a road game against Gonzaga.

