Major Keys For Arizona State to Defeat Colorado
TEMPE -- Arizona State is seeking to stay alive in the Big 12 title race after securing the conference crown just under a year ago.
Today, the latest challenge in the scope of the 2025 season lies on the Colorado Buffaloes, who sit at 3-7 and exhibit a myriad of roster construction concerns despite rostering a promising quarterback in Julian Lewis and being coached by the legendary Deion Sanders.
Still, the game will likely be no walk in the park for the 25th-ranked Sun Devils - largely due to the combination of Lewis and Sanders. ASU on SI takes a dive into three major aspects of the game that Arizona State needs to excel in to secure a win by the end of the night.
3. Exploit Colorado Run Defense
Colorado's rushing defense is the worst in the conference (210.9 YPG) by a wide margin - the 15th-ranked team allows under 200 yards per contest.
This is undoubtedly a game in which the one-two punch of Raleek Browns and Jeff Sims are in position to capitalize.
The Arizona State offensive line has a physical advantage over Colorado's trenches, Sims has proved to be a quality rusher in a myriad of scenarios, and Brown is a diverse rusher in his own right. This is a game in which the Sun Devils have potential to eclipse 300 yards as a team once again.
2. Force Julian Lewis Into Tough Situations
Colorado's reliance on their passing attack has potential to be of detriment to them this week.
The 15th-ranked rushing attack and questionable offensive line arrangement have potential to push the talented freshman into situations that he hasn't experienced at the collegiate level.
This is where Brian Ward's defense steps in. Ward's principles and a roster chalk full of players that have a track record of making game-changing plays certainly plays into the notion that the group will have a great day.
1. Excel in Special Teams Play
This might be the singular linear positional/unit advantage that Colorado has - the Sun Devils must take that advantage away to win convincingly.
Colorado is one or two kick returns, blocked kicks, and anything in-between away from making this a competitive game - interim ST coordinator Jack Nudo will look to continue to work magic that he found last week in this game. Punter Kanyon Floyd will be a key after returning from an injury and struggling to gain a solid footing in recent games.
