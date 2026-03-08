Making Tournament Case for ASU WBB Week Before Selection Sunday

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (24-10, 9-9 Big 12) no longer have runway to build their case to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season after suffering a 67-54 loss to #15 West Virginia on Friday night.

The Sun Devils played a spirited game against West Virignia - even narrowing the deficit to just two points early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the offense was unable to muster enough production to make the most of the surge to begin the frame.

Arizona State on SI breaks down the major arguments behind the Sun Devils ultimately being worthy of a selection to the 68-team field below.

Arizona State is Worthy of Tournament Bid

Arizona State is currently considered the "first team out" of the field according to ESPN's bracket expert Charlie Creme as of late Friday night. The Sun Devils jumped BYU on the bubble in this projection, but still trail Nebraska, Richmond, Princeton, and Virginia.

Note: Arizona State moved into the official field as of Saturday night.

Arizona State's NET ranking as of Saturday (51) may ultimately cost them a spot in the field, as the other competitors for the final spots rank within the top 40 - this shouldn't be the end all, be all when making a determination, however.

Arizona State (24-10) would become the first power conference team to win 24+ games to be left out of the 68-team setting. This would both be incredibly controversial and set a dangerous precedent for future power conference squads that navigate challenging conference schedules with moderate success.

Nebraska (the team directly ahead of Arizona State) has a metrics advantage that is essentially solely due to playing more ranked teams - neither team earned a victory over a ranked team all season, but Nebraska's only wins against teams within striking distance of being in the field is Virginia. Arizona State has defeated Utah (twice), Colorado, and Iowa State - all teams that are projected to be in the field or in consideration.

Richmond missed out on their chance to be an automatic qualifier out of the A10 - their NET ranking again doesn't account for Arizona State navigating and winning more impressive games in-conference. The same goes for Princeton - who very well may need to win the Ivy League to reach the field.

Ultimately, ASU avoided obtusely bad losses (save for Cincinnati), took down Iowa State in Kansas City, and put forward enough competitive performances against ranked opponents to be worthy of an at-large selection to the official tournament field.

